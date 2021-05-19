LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Bumgarner, DiBenedetto turning things around after slow starts

After losing his first two decisions of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, South Caldwell High alumnus Madison Bumgarner won four straight decisions for the Arizona Diamondbacks between April 18 and May 11. Although the 31-year-old Hickory native lost his most recent start, he is now 4-3 this season with a 4.15 ERA and 54 strikeouts against 14 walks in 47 2/3 innings.
Bumgarner’s best performance came in Arizona’s 7-0 road win over the Atlanta Braves on April 25, when he pitched the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader and held Atlanta hitless. A throwing error accounted for the Braves’ only base runner, with Bumgarner striking out seven while throwing 98 pitches including 73 for strikes.
Bumgarner has made nine starts for the Diamondbacks in 2021, matching the total amount of starts he made during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. A three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants — who drafted him in the opening round of the 2007 draft — Bumgarner has won 124 games during his major league career to go with a 3.23 ERA and 1,878 strikeouts in 1,935 1/3 innings.
The next scheduled start for Bumgarner should come on the road this weekend against the Colorado Rockies. The three-game series begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.
Here’s a glimpse of how other local professional athletes have fared over the past month:
Minor League BaseballZach Jarrett, Bowie (Maryland) Baysox outfielder
A 26-year-old outfielder who graduated from Hickory High, Jarrett entered Tuesday having played in 10 games this season for the Baysox, who are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. He has a batting average of .289 with 11 hits including two doubles and a triple, and he has scored seven runs while knocking in five for Bowie, which is currently in the midst of a six-game road series at the Richmond (Virginia) Flying Squirrels that will wrap up on Sunday.
Hayden Deal, Mississippi
Braves pitcher
A southpaw hurler for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate in Mississippi, Deal has made two starts in 2021, posting an 0-1 record to go with a 5.40 ERA, six strikeouts and five walks in 8 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old Bandys High graduate was previously a relief pitcher in Atlanta’s system before starting five games for the Rome (Georgia) Braves in 2018 and 22 games for the Florida Fire Frogs in 2019.
Justin Dean, Mississippi
Braves center fielder
Also a member of the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate in Mississippi, Dean has appeared in 11 games thus far, amassing a .235 batting average with eight hits including two home runs and two doubles. The 24-year-old former Lenoir-Rhyne standout has also stolen two bases and has already been hit by a pitch on four occasions in 44 plate appearances.
Deal, Dean and the rest of the Mississippi squad are currently hosting a six-game series against the Chattanooga (Tennessee) Lookouts that will end on Sunday.
Julian Smith, Rancho
Cucamonga (California) Quakes
The first player drafted directly from Catawba Valley Community College, Smith is a left-handed pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Low-A West affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga. The 24-year-old has entered three games out of the Quakes’ bullpen this season, posting a 1-0 record and a 1.74 ERA to go with 14 strikeouts against three walks in 10 1/3 innings.
Rancho Cucamonga is presently in the midst of a six-game road series against the Lake Elsinore (California) Storm that concludes on Sunday.
Auto racingMatt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver
DiBenedetto is creeping closer and closer to the playoff picture, as he is currently only nine points behind Michael McDowell for the 16th and final Cup Series postseason spot. The 29-year-old Hickory resident recorded his first top-10 finish of the season thanks to a ninth-place finish during the Toyota Owners 400 last month at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway, following that up with a fifth-place finish in the GEICO 500 at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway and a fourth-place finish in a race at Kansas Speedway.
Although the Wood Brothers Racing team driver has finished 19th and 24th over the past two weeks, his previous performances have him squarely in the thick of things when it comes to the playoffs. DiBenedetto returns to the track on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EDT for a race at Texas’ Circuit of the Americas that will be televised on FS1.
GolfJ.T. POSTON, PGA Tour competitor
As his 28th birthday approaches on June 1, Poston continues his efforts to move up the leaderboard on the PGA Tour. Since missing the cut at the RBC Heritage event at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, last month, the Hickory High alumnus has tied for 54th at the Valspar Championship in Tampa, Florida, before tying for 26th at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.
Poston will tee off at 1:09 p.m. EDT on Thursday, beginning his opening round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina on the 10th hole. He will play alongside Joaquin Niemann and Aaron Rai, with ESPN and CBS sharing TV coverage through Sunday.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.