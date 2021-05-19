LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Bumgarner, DiBenedetto turning things around after slow starts

After losing his first two decisions of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, South Caldwell High alumnus Madison Bumgarner won four straight decisions for the Arizona Diamondbacks between April 18 and May 11. Although the 31-year-old Hickory native lost his most recent start, he is now 4-3 this season with a 4.15 ERA and 54 strikeouts against 14 walks in 47 2/3 innings.

Bumgarner’s best performance came in Arizona’s 7-0 road win over the Atlanta Braves on April 25, when he pitched the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader and held Atlanta hitless. A throwing error accounted for the Braves’ only base runner, with Bumgarner striking out seven while throwing 98 pitches including 73 for strikes.

Bumgarner has made nine starts for the Diamondbacks in 2021, matching the total amount of starts he made during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. A three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants — who drafted him in the opening round of the 2007 draft — Bumgarner has won 124 games during his major league career to go with a 3.23 ERA and 1,878 strikeouts in 1,935 1/3 innings.

The next scheduled start for Bumgarner should come on the road this weekend against the Colorado Rockies. The three-game series begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.