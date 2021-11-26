LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Buccaneers’ Succop perfect on FGs in November

Fifty-six of Dugger’s tackles have been solo stops, and the second-year pro also has four tackles for loss, three interceptions and four passes defensed. He had seven tackles in New England’s 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 18 following an eight-tackle, one-interception performance in a 45-7 drubbing of the Cleveland Browns four days prior.

The Patriots have won five consecutive contests entering Sunday’s 1 p.m. home contest against the Tennessee Titans. New England is 7-4 overall, tied with the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC East.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

Dickerson has started nine straight games for Philadelphia as a rookie offensive lineman, and the Eagles enter Week 12 having won two games in a row and three of their past four. The 23-year-old South Caldwell High graduate has played at least 82% of the offensive snaps in all of his starts, including seven contests in which he has played every snap.