LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Buccaneers’ Succop perfect on FGs in November

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop continues to be one of the most reliable players in the National Football League at his position. The 35-year-old Hickory High alumnus is currently 13 of 16 (81.3%) on field goals and 36 of 38 (94.7%) on extra points this season.
The 13th-year professional has particularly excelled in November, making all five of his field-goal attempts this month. Succop converted field goals of 25 and 31 yards against the Washington Football Team on Nov. 14 before nailing attempts of 25, 40 and 30 yards against the New York Giants last Monday.
Tampa Bay’s 30-10 win over the Giants snapped a two-game losing streak, but the defending Super Bowl champions remain in first place in the NFC South with an overall record of 7-3. That includes a 5-0 mark at home, where the Bucs have outscored opponents by an average of 21.6 points per game.
The Bucs visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Here’s a look at other recent efforts made by pro athletes with local ties:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety
A standout during his college career at Lenoir-Rhyne, Dugger has been one of the top defensive backs in the NFL this season. His 71 tackles lead the Patriots, and the 25-year-old is tied with the Carolina Panthers’ Jeremy Chinn and the Colts’ Kenny Moore for the 35th-most tackles in the league.
Fifty-six of Dugger’s tackles have been solo stops, and the second-year pro also has four tackles for loss, three interceptions and four passes defensed. He had seven tackles in New England’s 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 18 following an eight-tackle, one-interception performance in a 45-7 drubbing of the Cleveland Browns four days prior.
The Patriots have won five consecutive contests entering Sunday’s 1 p.m. home contest against the Tennessee Titans. New England is 7-4 overall, tied with the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC East.
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman
Dickerson has started nine straight games for Philadelphia as a rookie offensive lineman, and the Eagles enter Week 12 having won two games in a row and three of their past four. The 23-year-old South Caldwell High graduate has played at least 82% of the offensive snaps in all of his starts, including seven contests in which he has played every snap.
Coming off a 30-13 victory over the Denver Broncos on Nov. 14 and a 40-29 win over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, the Eagles look for their first three-game winning streak since capturing four straight victories to end the 2019 regular season when they travel to the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. At 5-6 overall, Philadelphia is still in contention for a playoff spot with six games remaining.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman
An eighth-year pro, 30-year-old East Burke alum Shatley has played every offensive snap for the Jaguars over their last five games. Jacksonville has won two of those games, although it has dropped two straight — losing 23-17 at Indianapolis in Week 10 before suffering a 30-10 home loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday.
Jacksonville hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m.
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
A 28-year-old Hickory High grad, Poston is still trying to turn things around. He has missed eight consecutive cuts, most recently at The RSM Classic Nov. 18-21 at Sea Island Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Poston actually resides in St. Simons Island, but following an even-par 71 in the opening round, he struggled to a 75 in the second round, forcing him to miss the weekend rounds. The PGA Tour is off this week, and it is unknown when Poston will return to action.
