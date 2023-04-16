Coming off his best professional season to date last year, Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey has continued his success during the first few weeks of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The 2013 Bandys High graduate had made eight appearances out of Washington’s bullpen entering Saturday’s home game against the Cleveland Guardians, recording scoreless outings in six of them.

Although Harvey surrendered a pair of seventh-inning runs in Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Guardians, which caused his ERA to balloon from 1.50 to 3.52, he did record his fourth hold of the year. And the 28-year-old right-hander had posted four consecutive scoreless outings prior to Friday, so he’s still in a good position at this point in the season.

Harvey has pitched a total of 7 2/3 innings thus far, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out seven and issuing five walks. Opposing players are batting .208 against him, which is lower than last year’s opponents’ batting average of .234.

The Nationals will finish their three-game series with Cleveland today at 1:35 p.m.

Here’s a look at how other pro athletes with local ties have performed as of late:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher: Bumgarner has made three starts for the Diamondbacks in 2023, and he has yet to pitch more than five innings. The 33-year-old South Caldwell High alumnus is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA and more walks (11) than strikeouts (eight) in 13 2/3 innings.

Bumgarner started Friday’s road game against the Miami Marlins, which Arizona lost by a 5-1 final.

The left-hander gave up five runs on nine hits with one strikeout and one walk in five innings during his first start in a week, with the team giving him a couple extra days of rest due to an injury he has been dealing with.

Arizona faced the Marlins again on Saturday before capping the three-game series today at 1:40 p.m. Bumgarner is currently expected to pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. in the finale of a three-game road series, if the team chooses to use him on regular rest.

AUTO RACING Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver: After failing to finish the SpeedyCash.com 250 on April 1 at Texas Motor Speedway, DiBenedetto bounced back with a 10th-place finish in a dirt track race on April 8 at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway before finishing seventh in the Long John Silver’s 200 on Friday at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway. The 31-year-old Californian, who now resides in Hickory, is currently ninth in the Truck Series standings with 185 points, putting him 16 points behind eighth-place Tanner Gray.

The next Truck Series race is the Heart of America 200, which is scheduled for May 6 at Kansas Speedway. The race will be televised on FS1 beginning at 7 p.m.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: Poston tied for 34th during the PGA Tour’s Masters Tournament April 6-9, finishing with a four-round total of 292 (4-over-par) after shooting a 2-over 74 in the opening round, a 72 in the second round, a 76 in Round 3 and a 70 in the final round. The 29-year-old Hickory High alumnus subsequently missed the cut during this week’s RBC Heritage, which wraps up today at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Poston finished 1-under-par during his two days at the RBC Heritage, but it wasn’t enough to advance to the third and fourth rounds due to the cut line sitting at 2-under. He posted a 1-under 70 on Thursday before shooting a 71 on Friday.

As of presstime Saturday, Poston was the world’s 49th-ranked golfer and was 64th in the FedEx Cup Standings. The next PGA Tour event is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which starts on Thursday and continues through next Sunday at TPC Louisiana and will be televised on Golf Channel and CBS.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Impa Kasanganay, Professional Fighters League: A former college football player at Lenoir-Rhyne, Kasanganay is now a pro fighter who resides in Charlotte. The 29-year-old has competed in MMA for several different organizations including the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he is presently a member of the PFL roster who has won his last three pro fights and is 12-3 overall in his MMA career.

A 5-foot-11, 205-pounder who is the 75th-ranked light heavyweight fighter in the world according to www.tapology.com, Kasanganay is 2-0 in the PFL after defeating Cory Hendricks by unanimous decision on April 1 in Las Vegas. In his previous PFL match on March 10 in Orlando, Florida, Kasanganay knocked out Osama Elseady in the first round.

The next PFL event is scheduled for June 8 at 8 p.m. in Atlanta, and it will be televised on ESPN.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher: In two relief appearances for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate at Mississippi, former Bandys High standout Deal is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA, six strikeouts and no walks in four innings. The 28-year-old southpaw has limited opponents to three hits and a .214 batting average against so far.

Mississippi was scheduled to visit the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday before capping a six-game series with their Southern League foes today at 2:15 p.m.

Justin Dean, Gwinnett Stripers outfielder: Dean is off to a slow start for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate at Gwinnett. The 26-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus has played in 11 games, recording five hits in 31 at-bats for a batting average of .161, although he does have a home run, a triple, eight RBIs, eight walks and six runs scored while stealing two bases in four attempts.

The Stripers hosted the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday before the teams finish their six-game series today at 1:05 p.m.

Nick Clarno, Augusta GreenJackets catcher: A 24-year-old who previously played at Lenoir-Rhyne, Clarno has seen action in three games for the Atlanta Braves’ Single-A affiliate at Augusta. He has two hits in nine at-bats for a batting average of .222, and he has also walked twice.

The GreenJackets hosted the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday before the clubs complete their six-game series today at 1:35 p.m.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher: A Catawba Valley Community College alumnus who now pitches for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate in Midland, Michigan, Smith has been used twice out of the Loons’ bullpen in 2023. In two innings, the 25-year-old lefty has a 9.00 ERA to go with one strikeout and one walk.

Great Lakes visited the Dayton Dragons on Saturday before capping a six-game series between the teams today at 1:05 p.m.

Zach Brzykcy, Harrisburg Senators: Former Alexander Central High standout Brzykcy pitched at three different levels in the Nationals’ minor league system last year, totaling 51 relief appearances. The 23-year-old righty was 8-2 with a 1.76 ERA and 14 saves, and he also had 95 strikeouts and 33 walks (four intentional) in 61 1/3 innings.

After being assigned to Double-A Harrisburg, Brzykcy was placed on the team’s full-season injured list on April 6 with a right forearm injury. He will likely undergo a procedure at some point, although it is unknown if that will mean Tommy John surgery or something else.