LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Area players see action during NFL’s opening week

Six professional football players with area ties participated in games during Week 1 of the 2022 National Football League season. Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus Kyle Dugger started at strong safety for the New England Patriots, while South Caldwell High graduate Landon Dickerson was the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting left guard, former Hickory High star Ryan Succop served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ kicker and Caleb Farley (Maiden High), Dareke Young (Lenoir-Rhyne) and Tyler Shatley (East Burke High) also received snaps for their respective teams.

Dugger played 51 defensive snaps for New England in its 20-7 road loss to the Miami Dolphins, finishing with six tackles (one solo) and two tackles for loss. The 26-year-old is in his third NFL season.

A second-year pro, the 23-year-old Dickerson played all 77 offensive snaps for Philadelphia in its 38-35 road win over the Detroit Lions. The Eagles totaled 455 yards of offense (239 passing, 216 rushing) and scored on four of their five red-zone trips.

Succop made 4 of 5 field goals with a long of 47 yards and converted his only extra point attempt in the Bucs’ 19-3 road victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The 35-year-old is in his third season with Tampa Bay and his 14th season overall.

Farley received 17 defensive snaps and 15 special-teams snaps for Tennessee in its 21-20 home loss to the New York Giants. A 23-year-old who is in his second year in the NFL, he recorded one tackle for the Titans.

In his first game as a rookie for the Seahawks, Young played sparingly (four offensive snaps, five special-teams snaps). Nevertheless, the 23-year-old contributed to Seattle’s 17-16 home win over the Denver Broncos, who were led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The second-string center for the Jaguars, Shatley began his ninth NFL season playing solely on special teams. The 31-year-old and his Jacksonville teammates lost at Washington by a 28-22 final.

Here’s a look at recent performances by local pro athletes in other sports:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher

Following six scoreless relief appearances in a row, Harvey has allowed runs in three of his past five outings. The 27-year-old Bandys High alum earned his first win of 2022 in a 7-5, 10-inning victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 1 before taking his first loss in his most recent appearance, a 4-3 home defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles.

Harvey has made a career-high 30 appearances in 2022, striking out 35 and issuing nine walks in 30 1/3 innings. The right-hander also has a 3.26 ERA and three holds.

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher

A former standout at South Caldwell High, Bumgarner hasn’t earned a win since July 23. The 33-year-old left-hander has made eight starts since then, taking losses in five of them.

For the season, Bumgarner has a 6-14 record with a 4.88 ERA and 105 strikeouts against 48 walks in 28 starts. He has pitched a total of 147 2/3 innings during his third year with the Diamondbacks and his 14th season as a pro.

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver

As he draws closer to the end of his first season in the NASCAR Truck Series after seven years in the Cup Series, Hickory resident DiBenedetto posted a 12th-place finish in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 last Friday at Kansas Speedway. The 31-year-old also competed in Thursday’s UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics on Thursday at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway before returning to action at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 1.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

Poston’s most recent participation came in the Tour Championship Aug. 25-28 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. During the final event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 calendar, the 29-year-old Hickory High grad tied for 15th with a four-day total of 269 strokes (11-under-par) that included a 65 in the opening round, a 69 in the second round, a 66 in the third round and a 69 in the final round.

ULTIMATE FRISBEE

Jack Williams, New York Empire player

The 27-year-old Williams, who attended Hickory High, helped the Empire win the 2022 American Ultimate Disc League championship in August. New York finished with a 15-0 record and Williams was the MVP of Championship Weekend, which included a 22-16 win over his former team, the Carolina Flyers, and a 22-14 victory over the Chicago Union.

Williams produced over 1,000 total yards of offense in the semifinal and championship contests, also registering three goals and 13 assists. His 18 assists in the 2022 playoffs tied the AUDL record for a single postseason, and he has two years remaining on his contract with the Empire.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Zach Brzykcy, Harrisburg Senators pitcher

In 31 relief appearances for the Nationals’ Double-A affiliate, former Alexander Central High standout Brzykcy has posted a 2-1 record, a 1.95 ERA and 53 strikeouts against 19 walks in 37 innings while recording nine saves. The 23-year-old righty began the 2022 season with Washington’s High-A affiliate, the Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks, winning six of seven decisions and registering four saves in 17 outings before being promoted.

Harrisburg continued a season-ending six-game road series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday. Following additional games tonight and Saturday, the series finale is scheduled for Sunday.

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder

Entering Thursday’s home game against the Montgomery Biscuits, Dean was batting .236 with 63 hits including 11 doubles, four triples and three home runs in 76 games for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate. The 25-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alum has also walked 40 times while stealing 19 bases in 24 attempts.

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher

A lefty who attended Bandys High, Deal is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 30 total appearances (three starts). The 27-year-old has struck out 50 and walked 26 in 56 innings.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher

Formerly a standout at Catawba Valley Community College, Smith is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate. The 25-year-old southpaw is 3-0 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts against 30 walks in 51 innings spanning 39 appearances.

Smith also has three saves for Great Lakes, which hosted Game 2 of the best-of-three Midwest League championship series against the Lake County Captains on Thursday. If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for tonight.