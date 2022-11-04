LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: A week after scoring TD, Dugger adds an interception

After becoming the first Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus to score a regular-season touchdown in a National Football League game on Oct. 9 — doing so on a 59-yard fumble return against the Detroit Lions — New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger recorded his first interception of the 2022 season during a 38-15 road victory over the Cleveland Browns the following week. Dugger also led the Patriots in tackles against the Browns, finishing with eight total stops (six solo) to go with two passes defensed.

For the season, the 26-year-old has 24 total tackles (15 solo) and two tackles for loss in six games. He missed New England’s 22-17 road win over the New York Jets last Sunday with an ankle injury and was a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice.

The Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at what other professional athletes with local ties have been up to:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker

Although the Buccaneers have struggled offensively in 2022 and have lost three straight games and five of their last six, Succop has done his part. The 36-year-old Hickory High graduate has accounted for 66 points, the third-highest total in the NFL behind only Jason Myers of the Seattle Seahawks (72) and Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens (70).

Succop has made 19 of 20 field goals, giving him the fourth-best field-goal percentage in the league at 95%. His longest field goal was a 54-yarder against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 16, and he’s also 9-for-9 on extra points entering Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. home game against the Los Angeles Rams, which will be televised on CBS.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

Prior to Thursday’s road game against the Houston Texans, Dickerson and the Eagles were 7-0 with a chance to grab a two-game lead over both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for the top spot in the NFC East barring an upset by the hapless Texans. The 24-year-old South Caldwell High alum has started all seven games for Philadelphia — the only unbeaten team in the NFL — and has played at least 84% of the offensive snaps in all but one contest.

The Eagles, who next host the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, are the third-highest scoring team in the NFL at 28.0 points per game. Only the Kansas City Chiefs (31.9 points per game) and Buffalo Bills (29.0) average more points.

Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans cornerback

Farley hasn’t played on defense since an Oct. 9 game at Washington, but he has totaled 11 special teams snaps over the past two weeks — both wins for the streaking Titans, who have won five straight contests to improve to 5-2. After celebrating his 24th birthday on Wednesday, the former Maiden High star will look to contribute when Tennessee visits the Chiefs on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. in NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” game of the week.

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

A former East Burke High standout, Shatley has started and played every offensive snap for the Jaguars over the past three weeks. The 31-year-old did recover a fumble by Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the third quarter of last Sunday’s 21-17 home loss to the Denver Broncos, although the Jaguars ultimately had to punt the ball away.

Since starting 2-1, Jacksonville has suffered five straight losses heading into Sunday’s home contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, which will kick off at 1 p.m.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

Poston tied for 67th during the CJ Cup Oct. 20-23 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, finishing with a four-round total of 291 (7-over-par). The 29-year-old Hickory High alum shot a 3-over 74 in the opening round, a 72 in the second round, a 71 in Round 3 and a 74 in the final round.

Poston is currently taking part in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, which is being held at Mexico’s El Camaleon Golf Club. He shot a 1-over 72 in Thursday’s opening round, and play continues today through Sunday on Golf Channel.

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver

DiBenedetto came in 19th during the NASCAR Truck Series’ most recent race, the Baptist Health 200, on Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 31-year-old Hickory resident will also compete in tonight’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Race, the Lucas Oil 150, at Arizona’s Phoenix Raceway, which starts at 10 p.m. on FS1.