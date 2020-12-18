 Skip to main content
Local golfer notches 3rd hole-in-one
Local golfer notches 3rd hole-in-one

Dick Flanegin

Hickory resident Dick Flanegin retrieves his golf ball from the 13th hole after recording a hole-in-one at Orchard Hills Golf Course in Granite Falls on July 19, 2016. The 87-year-old added the third hole-in-one of his life on the same hole last month.

 Submitted photo

Hickory resident Dick Flanegin recorded his third hole-in-one on Nov. 19. It was his second ace on Hole No. 13 at Orchard Hills Golf Course in Granite Falls in the past five years, and he accomplished the feat with a 5 hybrid golf club.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Flanegin and his wife moved to Hickory in 1996. The 87-year-old plays golf at Orchard Hills with a group of his buddies once and sometimes twice a week.

“It’s a group usually of between 20 and 25 guys,” said Flanegin, who started playing golf in the 1970s. His favorite thing about the sport is “friendship and fellowship” with those he plays with.

Flanegin’s first hole-in-one came many years ago, and took place at a golf course located in Bakerstown, Pennsylvania. He added another on July 19, 2016, at Orchard Hills before notching his third last month.

Following his latest hole-in-one, Flanegin’s friends held a small celebration for him.

“It means a lot,” said Flanegin, who was also an avid trout fisher when he lived in Pennsylvania. “... It’s kind of a recognition of what you’ve accomplished and just like the owner the day after I signed up to play who said, ‘No charge today, Dick. It’s free.’ Nice little things like that, they really benefit you.”

Golf “gets you out in the air and the elements, and to me it’s just a very relaxing sport in many respects,” added Flanegin. “Now if you’re gonna let it get to you then it’s not relaxing, but if you really enjoy it and have it with the guys, it’s therapeutic and beneficial.”

