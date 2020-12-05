Lilly family donates to rec sports in Hickory

The Lilly family of Hickory has always shared a passion for baseball and a deep connection to participating in recreation sports through the City of Hickory.

In memory of their beloved parents, Tom and Kathleen Lilly, brothers David and Spencer Lilly recently made a monetary donation to the City of Hickory to support recreation baseball and softball programs in Hickory.

“Growing up in the Kenworth neighborhood, literally across the street from Kiwanis Park, my brothers and I experienced firsthand the lessons our parents instilled in us — sportsmanship, fair play and respect for others," said David Lilly. “Kiwanis Park was a special place for us and all of the neighborhood kids.”

With this generous donation from the Lilly family, the City of Hickory purchased six scoreboards (three for Kiwanis Park and three for Stanford Park), two batting cages for Kiwanis Park, three portable pitching mounds, 12 player benches (six for Kiwanis Park and six for Stanford Park) and one storage shed for Kiwanis Park.

Additionally, Field #1 at Kiwanis Park has been named the Tom and Kathleen Lilly Field and new signage has been installed at the ball field.