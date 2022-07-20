Lightning Bug Boogie 5K Trail Run coming up

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the Lightning Bug Boogie 5K Trail Run on Friday, Aug. 19, at 9 p.m. at the Lake Hickory Trails.

This course will consist of off-road trails that include hills, descents, tight turns, roots, rocks and other trail-type features. All participants will be required to have a light in the form of a headlamp or flashlight.

Early registration is $10 until Aug. 5, then increases to $15. Registration is open online at www.runsignup.com until Aug. 19 at 8:45 p.m.

Timing will be done by Agape Timing Company.

The Lake Hickory Trails are at 1581 12th Street Drive NW in Hickory. Call Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or send an email to lriddile@hickorync.gov for more information.