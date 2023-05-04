LENOIR — Lenoir Golf Club held its annual Jack Estep Memorial Tournament April 22-23, with over 40 golfers taking part. The event honors Jack C. Estep, a past president and longtime member of Lenoir Golf Club who was a Red Cross volunteer and drove local school buses for many years.

The two-day tournament featured 21 two-player teams, and play included a combination of captain’s choice, best ball and combined score formats. Championship Flight winners were Mark Bolick and Kelly Linhardt, while Second Flight winners were Mark Mayberry and Mike Greene, Third Flight winners were Mickey Pennell and Rick Stephens and Fourth Flight winners were Mike Biggerstaff and Dave Parlier.

“We are delighted to have had such a wonderful group for this tournament,” said Lennie Younce and Daniel Cook, owners of Lenoir Golf Club, in a statement. “Many participants knew Jack from the course or through his service to our community.”

Lenoir Golf Club will host its match play tournament May 20-21.