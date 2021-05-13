Leicht, Kossek split Late Model races at Hickory Motor Speedway

The Catawba Valley roared to life last Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway as NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series action returned to the track for the running of Mr. Tire Night. A total of six races across five divisions took place, with the Heritage Finance Late Models again holding a pair of 40-lap features.
The first 40-lap race for the Heritage Finance Late Models opened the night’s slate, with Kevin Leicht starting from the pole position following qualifying and Josh Kossek beginning the race to his outside. Gracie Trotter and Zack Clifton made up row two for the start. Although Kossek challenged Leicht for the top spot during the early portion of the race, Leicht ultimately took the win with Lavar Scott taking second, Trotter finishing third, Kossek coming in fourth and Clifton rounding out the top five.
Round 4 of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models was held next, with Charlie Watson starting from the point and Bryson Ruff starting to his outside. Making up row two to start the 50-lap race were Mark Johnson and Katie Hettinger. Watson finished in first, but a furious battle raged behind him with Ruff settling for second, Johnson coming in third, Zack Wells finishing fourth and Hettinger taking fifth.
Twenty laps of door-banging action in the Renegades division followed, with Robbie Hollifield and Spencer Dickinson making up the front row at the start. Meanwhile, the second row consisted of Justin Austin and David Hasson. Following multiple cautions, Austin took the checkered flag with Hollifield finishing second, Dickinson coming in third, Brandon Hasson taking fourth and Matthew Chambers finishing fifth.
Next up were the Heritage Finance Street Stocks for a 35-lap competition that saw Cody DeMarmels top time trials to start from the point with Jonathon Smith to his outside. As for row two, it was made up of Jesse Clark and Ethan Johnson. Speaking of Clark, he moved into the lead on Lap 11 and held on to win the race, while Derek Fowler came in second, DeMarmels took third, Smith finished fourth and Marshall Sutton notched a fifth-place finish.
The Super Trucks also ran a 35-lap race, with Charlie Watson topping qualifying for the second time with Jacob Weidman to his outside at the start. Making up row two were Allen Huffman and Ricky Dennie. Just as he did in the second race of the night, Watson proved too strong for his competitors as he tallied another first-place finish, while Wiedman was the runner-up, Huffman came in third, Dennie took fourth and Travis Baity finished fifth.
Closing out the night were the Heritage Finance Late Models in their second 40-lap feature. After a six-car invert from the finishing order of the first race, Regina Sirvent and Zack Clifton made up row one with Josh Kossek and Gracie Trotter in the second row. This time, Kossek raced to the win ahead of Clifton in second, Trotter in third, Leicht in fourth and Sirvent in fifth.
The Tour of Destruction rolls into town for a two-night affair on Friday and Saturday. Tickets remain for Friday, but Saturday is sold out. However, a pay-per-view will be presented by CommScope both nights at hickorymotorspeedway.tv. The cost is $24.95 to purchase the pay-per-view.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is back in action on May 22. For more information about upcoming events at Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, visit the track’s Facebook or Twitter or call 828-464-3655.