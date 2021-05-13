Leicht, Kossek split Late Model races at Hickory Motor Speedway

Next up were the Heritage Finance Street Stocks for a 35-lap competition that saw Cody DeMarmels top time trials to start from the point with Jonathon Smith to his outside. As for row two, it was made up of Jesse Clark and Ethan Johnson. Speaking of Clark, he moved into the lead on Lap 11 and held on to win the race, while Derek Fowler came in second, DeMarmels took third, Smith finished fourth and Marshall Sutton notched a fifth-place finish.

The Super Trucks also ran a 35-lap race, with Charlie Watson topping qualifying for the second time with Jacob Weidman to his outside at the start. Making up row two were Allen Huffman and Ricky Dennie. Just as he did in the second race of the night, Watson proved too strong for his competitors as he tallied another first-place finish, while Wiedman was the runner-up, Huffman came in third, Dennie took fourth and Travis Baity finished fifth.

Closing out the night were the Heritage Finance Late Models in their second 40-lap feature. After a six-car invert from the finishing order of the first race, Regina Sirvent and Zack Clifton made up row one with Josh Kossek and Gracie Trotter in the second row. This time, Kossek raced to the win ahead of Clifton in second, Trotter in third, Leicht in fourth and Sirvent in fifth.