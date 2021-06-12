Leicht doubles up in Late Models at Hickory Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series was in action again last Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway. Six total races were held, including a pair of Heritage Finance Late Model division battles that were won by the same driver.

The first of two 40-lap races featuring the Heritage Finance Late Models took place first, with Chase Janes setting the fast time in qualifying and starting from the pole position with Kevin Leicht to his outside. Meanwhile, row two was made up of Shane Lee and Charlie Watson. Leicht took the early lead and held on for the victory, while Janes finished second, Lee came in third, Matthew Gould took fourth and J.P. Dear finished fifth.

The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models raced next in a 35-lap feature. Starting from the top spot was time trial winner Bryson Ruff with Mason Maggio to his outside, while row two consisted of Dennis Trivette and Max Price. Following a caution on Lap 11, Ruff ultimately earned the win ahead of Maggio in second, Price in third, Trivette in fourth and Josh Stark in fifth.

Rolling off next were the 4-Cylinders, with Robert Trivette starting out front in a three-driver field that also included Curtis Pardue and Cody Combs. After an early caution, Combs was able to grab the win with Trivette coming in second and Pardue finishing third.