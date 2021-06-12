Leicht doubles up in Late Models at Hickory Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series was in action again last Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway. Six total races were held, including a pair of Heritage Finance Late Model division battles that were won by the same driver.
The first of two 40-lap races featuring the Heritage Finance Late Models took place first, with Chase Janes setting the fast time in qualifying and starting from the pole position with Kevin Leicht to his outside. Meanwhile, row two was made up of Shane Lee and Charlie Watson. Leicht took the early lead and held on for the victory, while Janes finished second, Lee came in third, Matthew Gould took fourth and J.P. Dear finished fifth.
The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models raced next in a 35-lap feature. Starting from the top spot was time trial winner Bryson Ruff with Mason Maggio to his outside, while row two consisted of Dennis Trivette and Max Price. Following a caution on Lap 11, Ruff ultimately earned the win ahead of Maggio in second, Price in third, Trivette in fourth and Josh Stark in fifth.
Rolling off next were the 4-Cylinders, with Robert Trivette starting out front in a three-driver field that also included Curtis Pardue and Cody Combs. After an early caution, Combs was able to grab the win with Trivette coming in second and Pardue finishing third.
The fourth race of the night involved the Heritage Finance Street Stocks, with Cody DeMarmels setting the fast time in qualifying to earn the right to start from the front. Also in row one was Jesse Clark, while John Clark and Ethan Johnson rolled off in row two. Another caution took place during this race, which saw Jesse Clark take the checkered flag, DeMarmels finish second, Derek Fowler come in third, John Clark take fourth and Johnson round out the top five.
A 35-lap race featuring the Super Trucks served as the next to last race. After qualifying, Charlie Watson and Travis Baity made up the front row with Allen Huffman and Ricky Dennie starting in row two. In the end, Watson captured the victory with Baity coming in second, Dennie taking third, Jacob Weidman finishing fourth and Huffman coming in fifth.
Following an invert from the finishing order of the night’s opening race, the Heritage Finance Late Models closed the event with another 40-lap competition. J.P. Dyar and Matthew Gould made up row one at the start, while Shane Lee and Chase Janes were in row two. Once again, Kevin Leicht took the checkered flag after nosing ahead of Lee halfway through, with Lee taking second, Janes coming in third, Gould finishing fourth and Dyar rounding out the top five.
The FASS Big Rig Series comes to town tonight to compete on Hickory Motor Speedway’s famed 3/8-mile oval, while the NASCAR Auto Parts Weekly Series returns next Saturday. Monster trucks return to HMS July 2 and 3, with school buses also set to race.
