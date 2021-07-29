Legion softball state tournament schedule announced

SHELBY — The state tournament for senior legion softball is scheduled for next week, with Hickory Post 48 among the five teams set to compete. The double-elimination tournament will be held at Crest High School in Cleveland County beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday.

Area IV champion Hickory will face Area III champion Davidson County Post 8 in the opening game of the tournament on Monday at 2:30 p.m., while Area I champion Wayne County Post 11 will battle Area II champion Roberson County Post 5 at 5 p.m. The winner of the game between Hickory and Davidson County will face tournament host Shelby Post 82 at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The loser of Monday’s Hickory-Davidson County contest will take on the loser of the Wayne County-Roberson County matchup on Tuesday at 1 p.m., followed by the winner of the Wayne County-Roberson County game facing the winner of Monday’s 7:30 p.m. contest at 3:30 p.m. The winner of Tuesday’s 1 p.m. game will battle the loser of Monday’s 7:30 p.m. game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., the winner of the final game on Tuesday will face the loser of Tuesday’s 3:30 p.m. contest. The championship game will then take place at 1 p.m. as the winner of Tuesday’s 3:30 p.m. game meets the winner of Wednesday’s 10 a.m. contest.