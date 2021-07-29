Legion softball state tournament schedule announced

SHELBY — The state tournament for senior legion softball is scheduled for next week, with Hickory Post 48 among the five teams set to compete. The double-elimination tournament will be held at Crest High School in Cleveland County beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday.
Area IV champion Hickory will face Area III champion Davidson County Post 8 in the opening game of the tournament on Monday at 2:30 p.m., while Area I champion Wayne County Post 11 will battle Area II champion Roberson County Post 5 at 5 p.m. The winner of the game between Hickory and Davidson County will face tournament host Shelby Post 82 at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
The loser of Monday’s Hickory-Davidson County contest will take on the loser of the Wayne County-Roberson County matchup on Tuesday at 1 p.m., followed by the winner of the Wayne County-Roberson County game facing the winner of Monday’s 7:30 p.m. contest at 3:30 p.m. The winner of Tuesday’s 1 p.m. game will battle the loser of Monday’s 7:30 p.m. game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
On Wednesday at 10 a.m., the winner of the final game on Tuesday will face the loser of Tuesday’s 3:30 p.m. contest. The championship game will then take place at 1 p.m. as the winner of Tuesday’s 3:30 p.m. game meets the winner of Wednesday’s 10 a.m. contest.
Admission is $10 for a day pass and $25 for a tournament pass. The latter will permit admission to all eight tournament contests.
Here is the full tournament schedule:
MONDAY
Game 1: Davidson County Post 8 vs. Hickory Post 48, 2:30 p.m.
Game 2: Wayne County Post 11 vs. Roberson County Post 5, 5 p.m.
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Shelby Post 82, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 3:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5, 10 a.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 1 p.m. (championship game)