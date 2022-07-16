Legion softball playoffs begin Tuesday

The state playoff brackets for Senior Legion softball were released on Saturday night, with the No. 3 seed from North Carolina's Area IV Northern Division, Hickory Post 48 (8-6), scheduled to visit the No. 2 seed from the Area IV Southern Division, Shelby Post 82 (6-9), at Crest High School in Tuesday's opening round. The contest, like all other first-round games, will be a seven-inning, single-elimination game that will feature a 7 p.m. first pitch.

Other opening-round contests in the Area IV bracket are as follows: No. 4 North Burke County Post 21 (1-9) at No. 1 South Rutherford County Post 423 (11-1), No. 3 South Asheville Post 70 (8-7) at No. 2 North Wilkes County Post 31 (8-8) and No. 4 South McDowell Post 56 (3-9) at No. 1 North Alexander Post 170 (10-4).

The winners of the first-round matchups will advance to the second round for another single-elimination contest on Wednesday at the higher seeds. Those winners will move on to the best-of-three Area IV championship series beginning on July 25.

The state championship tournament starts on Aug. 1 at Big League Camp in Marion. The champion from Area IV will join the champions from Area I, Area II and Area III for the three-day event.