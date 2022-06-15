LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 48 baseball tops Caldwell

NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team defeated Caldwell County Post 29 4-2 at home Monday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Post 48 outhit Caldwell 11-3 in the contest, led by two hits apiece from Hayden Tabor, Zane Wilson and Lucas Dentel.

Hickory (5-7, 2-6 Area IV Western Division) also got one hit each from Ryan Zych, Isaiah McDowell, Josh Barkley, Aidan Landrum and Luke Davis. Barkley and Davis had the only extra-base hits for Post 48, with each player recording a double.

Caldwell (4-4, 3-3) received one hit apiece from Isiah Kirby, Cooper Critcher and CJ Cook, the latter of whom registered a double for Post 29’s lone extra-base knock. Barkley was the winning pitcher for Hickory thanks to six innings of three-hit ball during which he allowed two unearned runs with four strikeouts, four walks and a hit batsman, while McDowell earned the save after striking out one and walking two in the seventh.

Dylan Dula allowed four runs on 10 hits with a strikeout and no walks in five innings for Post 29, while Kirby struck out two, issued no walks and gave up one hit in the sixth.

Post 48 visited division-leading Cherryville Post 100 on Tuesday before hosting Cleveland County Post 82-155 on Friday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Caldwell traveled to Gastonia Post 23 on Tuesday before visiting Rowan County tonight at 7 p.m.

Junior Legion softballPost 48 sweeps Burke County

The Hickory Post 48 Junior Legion softball team captured its first two victories of the season during Monday’s home doubleheader against Burke County Post 21 at Francis Sigmon Park in Conover. Post 48 won Game 1 by a 7-6 score before taking Game 2 by a 9-8 final thanks to a two-run walk-off inside-the-park home run from Serena Thurman.

Hickory (2-4) visits Maiden Post 240 tonight at 6:30 p.m., while Post 21 travels to Alexander Central High School to face Alexander Post 170 at the same time.

The rest of Post 48’s regular-season schedule — all games are five-inning doubleheaders that begin at 6:30 p.m. — is as follows:

Wednesday, June 15: at Maiden Post 240

Wednesday, June 22: at Alexander Post 170

Monday, June 27: vs. Caldwell County Post 29

Wednesday, June 29: at Burke County Post 21

Monday, July 11: vs. Maiden Post 240

Wednesday, July 13: at Rutherford County Post 74

Wednesday, July 20: vs. Lincolnton Post 30

Monday, July 25: vs. Cherryville Post 100