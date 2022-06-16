LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 48 baseball falls at Cherryville

CHERRYVILLE — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team traveled to Cherryville Post 100 on Tuesday, losing by an 8-2 final for its third road defeat in a row. Cherryville outhit Post 48 9-6 in the contest as it improved to 10-6 overall and 7-0 in Area IV Western Division play.

On the other side, Hickory dropped to 5-8 overall and 2-7 in Western Division games. Isaiah McDowell had three singles for Post 48, which also received a double from Hayden Tabor and singles from Josh Barkley and Aidan Landrum.

Post 100 was led by two hits including a home run from Joseph Webb, while Kanon Willis finished with two doubles, Jacob Hamrick had a triple and a single and Collin Robinson recorded two singles. Cherryville also got a single from Will Fowler.

The winning pitcher was Will Blackburn, who tossed six innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with nine strikeouts and five walks. He was relieved by Willis, who gave up two runs on three hits with a strikeout, a walk and a hit batsman in the seventh.

Elijah Miller, Jack McGhinnis and William Weidner were the pitchers used by Hickory, which hosts Shelby on Friday at 7 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton. As for Cherryville, it hosted York (South Carolina) Post 66 on Wednesday before entertaining Caldwell County Post 29 next Wednesday.

Senior Legion softballWilkes County sweeps Post 48

The Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team lost both games of a road doubleheader against Wilkes County Post 31 on Tuesday at West Wilkes High School in Millers Creek. The contests were originally scheduled to be played at Lenoir-Rhyne University before being moved to West Wilkes.

Following the defeats, which came by final scores of 5-3 and 8-4, Hickory is now 3-3 on the season.

Post 48 travels to Morganton tonight to face Burke County Post 21 in a doubleheader that will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Catawba Meadows Park, while Wilkes (3-3) visits Alexander Post 170 at the same time.