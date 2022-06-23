LEGION ROUNDUP: Lyall’s no-hitter helps Post 48 softball sweep Shelby

Highlighted by a no-hitter from pitcher Owyen Lyall in Game 1, the Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team swept a doubleheader against visiting Shelby Post 82 on Monday at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Following an 8-0, four-inning victory in the first contest, Hickory took Game 2 by a 7-1 final.

Lyall struck out five and issued one walk in Game 1, and she was also 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Post 48’s Avery Alexander finished 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Zoey Boston hit a grand slam, Mia Hammond was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Sam Padgett was 1-for-2 with a run scored.

In the nightcap, Hickory (5-3) received five innings of one-run, three-hit ball from pitcher Mayson Lail, who registered eight strikeouts and one walk. At the plate, Post 48 was led by Caroline McIntosh with a 2-for-3 performance that included three RBIs and a run scored, with Alexander also finishing 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.

Lyall was 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored in Game 2. Meanwhile, Lail added a 1-for-3 effort with a double and three RBIs.

Post 48 was scheduled to visit Burke County Post 21 on Tuesday, but the game was postponed for a second time — it was originally scheduled for June 16 — to a yet-to-be-announced date. Hickory is at home next Tuesday for a doubleheader against Alexander Post 170 that will start at 6:30 p.m.

Shelby (5-6) visits Asheville Post 70 for a twin bill beginning tonight at 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Rutherford County Post 423 10, Hickory Post 48 2

Post 48 only managed one hit in an eight-run road loss at the hands of Rutherford County on Sunday in Forest City. The teams combined for seven errors, with Hickory committing four and Post 423 finishing with three.

Harrison Jackson was the game’s top offensive performer with three hits for Post 423, which also swept a road doubleheader against Burke County Post 21 on Monday to improve to 8-1 both overall and in Area IV Western Division play. Rutherford County hosted Cleveland County Post 82-155 on Wednesday before visiting Caldwell County Post 29 tonight at 7 p.m.

As for Post 48 (5-10, 2-9 Area IV Western Division), it travels to Asheville Post 70 on Saturday at 7 p.m.