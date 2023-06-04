GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads snapped a three-game losing streak with an 11-5 road victory over the Greenville Drive on Saturday night. With the game tied at 4-all through six innings, Hickory scored four runs in the top of the seventh and three in the top of the ninth while holding Greenville to a single run in the bottom of the ninth as the Crawdads won for the second time in the six-game South Atlantic League series, which wraps up today at 3:05 p.m.

The Crawdads (18-28) outhit the Drive (27-23) 12-11, with Alejandro Osuna registering three hits to go with two apiece from Tucker Mitchell and Abimelec Ortiz, the latter of whom hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth. Keyber Rodriguez added a three-run blast for Hickory, which also received one hit each from Daniel Mateo, Cody Freeman, Geisel Cepeda and Frainyer Chavez.

Greenville was led by two hits each from Blaze Jordan, Bryan Gonzalez and Tyler Miller, while Max Ferguson, Eddinson Paulino, Miguel Ugueto, Ronald Rosario and Nick Decker had one hit apiece. The Drive led 1-0 after the opening inning and 4-1 through two innings before Hickory evened the score at 4-all in the third.

The winning pitcher was Hickory’s Robby Ahlstrom (1-1), who gave up no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk in three innings of relief. Taking the loss was Greenville’s Graham Hoffman (0-1) after he allowed four runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks in two innings of relief.