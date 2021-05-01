 Skip to main content
Lake Norman Lightning holding girls basketball tryouts
Lake Norman Lightning holding girls basketball tryouts

Lake Norman Lightning

DENVER — The Lake Norman Lightning travel girls basketball team is holding upcoming spring/summer tryouts in the lower gym at East Lincoln High School.

Tryouts for middle school girls will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, May 3; Thursday, May 6; and Monday, May 10. Tryouts for high school girls will be held from 7-9 p.m. all three nights.

For more information, contact coach Craig McCoy at 704-449-8769 or lakenormanlightning@gmail.com.

