Lake Hickory Trails to host cyclo-cross races in March

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, in partnership with North Carolina Cyclo-Cross, will host the Lake Hickory Short Track Mountain Bike Series on the following Sundays: March 12, 19 and 26.

The event is open to anyone ages 10 and up. Races start at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Hickory Trails and will be divided into different categories by age and skill level.

Online registration is available at www.bikereg.com, where interested participants can search for "Hickory" in the search bar in the top right corner of the page to find links to register for the aforementioned races. Participants can register for individual races or the entire series.

“We are excited to bring back last year’s popular short track mountain bike series,” said Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman. “2023 is the Year of the Trail in North Carolina and the City of Hickory is proud to be a part of this statewide initiative to promote trails. Hickory is fortunate to have a great trail system. This bike series provides an excellent opportunity for riders across the state to experience the Lake Hickory Trails and all Hickory has to offer for outdoor recreation.”

The Lake Hickory Trails and the trailhead at Hickory City Park are located at 1581 12th St. Drive NW in Hickory.

For more information, contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.