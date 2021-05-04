The Lady Team Hickory 15-and-under travel basketball team won the Carolina Stars Basketball: Carolina Stars Invitational this past weekend in Greensboro. Pictured on the front row, from left, are players Gabby Bryant (Arndt Middle School), Karlee Starnes (West Alexander Middle School), Kynsea Pugh (Maiden High School) and Payton Hewitt (Northview Middle School). On the back row are coach Alicia Abernathy (Saint Stephens High), players Laken Powe (Hickory High), Allie Reid (Saint Stephens), Jazmin Saintilien (Hickory High), Hailey McFadden (East Lincoln Middle School), Addison Sisk (Northview Middle School) and Kennedy Blevins (Arndt Middle School) and coach Todder Clark
Lady Team Hickory 15U wins Greensboro tournament
