 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Team Hickory 15U wins Greensboro tournament
0 comments

Lady Team Hickory 15U wins Greensboro tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lady Team Hickory 15U
Submitted photo

The Lady Team Hickory 15-and-under travel basketball team won the Carolina Stars Basketball: Carolina Stars Invitational this past weekend in Greensboro. Pictured on the front row, from left, are players Gabby Bryant (Arndt Middle School), Karlee Starnes (West Alexander Middle School), Kynsea Pugh (Maiden High School) and Payton Hewitt (Northview Middle School). On the back row are coach Alicia Abernathy (Saint Stephens High), players Laken Powe (Hickory High), Allie Reid (Saint Stephens), Jazmin Saintilien (Hickory High), Hailey McFadden (East Lincoln Middle School), Addison Sisk (Northview Middle School) and Kennedy Blevins (Arndt Middle School) and coach Todder Clark

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert