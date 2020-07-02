L-R hosting youth baseball camp, prospect showcase July 21 at L.P. Frans

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team’s coaching staff will host a youth baseball camp on Tuesday, July 21, at L.P. Frans Stadium, home of the South Atlantic League’s Hickory Crawdads.
Check-in will take place at 8:15 a.m., while the camp will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children ages kindergarten to seventh grade are welcome to attend, and the cost for the one-day camp is $80 per person.
Campers are asked to bring their own bat, glove, helmet, personal water bottle and sack lunch. Free camp T-shirts will be given to each participant.
Visit www.CoachRamBaseball.com for more information and to register for the camp.
A prospect showcase for eighth graders, high schoolers and college players is also scheduled to take place at L.P. Frans Stadium on the same day, and registration for that can also be found at www.CoachRamBaseball.com. The prospect showcase will begin at 4 p.m., with check-in scheduled for 3:15 p.m.
The cost for the prospect showcase is $125 to work out, while a full evaluation including workout numbers, Rapsodo numbers and Blast Motion numbers costs $175.
Those attending the camp with a group/team of six or more can contact Matt Risdon via email at matt.risdon@lr.edu to receive a discount code to be used during online registration.
Newton-Conover football team holding fundraiser golf tournament July 18
A fundraiser golf tournament benefiting the Newton-Conover High School football team is set to take place on Saturday, July 18, at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville.
The tournament will be conducted under captain’s choice rules, with same-day registration beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lunch to be provided at noon. Play begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start, and the cost is $65 per player, $150 to sponsor a hole and $375 to sponsor a hole and enter a team of four players.
In addition to the provided lunch, in-tournament competitions will include a longest drive contest, a closest-to-the-pin contest, a hole-in-one cash prize and a putting contest. The first-, second- and last-place teams will receive awards, with proceeds from the tournament to be used to purchase sideline technology, a lineman chute and player equipment for the Red Devils’ football team.
Entry forms/checks can be mailed to Newton-Conover High School, 338 W 15th Street, Newton, NC 28658. Checks should be made payable to NCHS Football.
Newton-Conover head football coach Steven Pack can be reached via email at Steven.pack@n-ccs.org.
