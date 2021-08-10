L.P. Frans to host Disability Dream & Do camp

Six local Rotary Clubs, with the generous support of the Hickory Crawdads and their parent club, the Texas Rangers, are offering a Dave Clark Disability Dream & Do (D3Day) Baseball Camp to children and young adults with varying disabilities along with their families and caregivers on Saturday, Aug. 28, at L.P. Frans Stadium. The camp will run from approximately 10 a.m. to noon.

The camp is a professional style baseball camp and will be staffed by numerous volunteers from the Crawdads, the Rotary Clubs, and the baseball teams from Lenoir-Rhyne University and Catawba Valley Community College.

The camp is free to participants. Pre-registration is required at www.D3Day.com. Interested families should select “Events” on the website, then click on the Crawdads logo. A tab for participant registration is on the left-hand menu. All participants will receive a free T-shirt and cap, and lunch will be provided. Volunteers may also pre-register by selecting the volunteer registration tab on the same menu.

“The Crawdads organization is about making lifelong memories and we can’t wait to be a part of the Disability Dream and Do Camp and help do just that for the participants and their families,” Crawdads general manager Douglas Locascio said.