Kossek, McDaniel win Late Model races at HMS

Not only have temperatures been heating up as of late, but so has the racing action at Hickory Motor Speedway. The latest NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event was held last Saturday night, with a total of six races across five divisions taking place.
The first of a pair of 40-lap features in the Heritage Finance Late Model division began the night, with Ryan Millington pacing qualifying and starting from the top spot with Josh Kossek to his outside. Making up the second row were Austin McDaniel and Kevin Leicht. During the race, Kossek passed Millington just before the halfway point and held on for the win, while Millington finished second, Leicht took third, McDaniel came in fourth and Charlie Watson finished fifth.
The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models competed in a 35-lap race next. After qualifying, Bryson Ruff started from the pole position with Mason Maggio to his outside and the duo of Katie Hettinger and Max Prince in row two. Maggio ultimately earned the victory, while Hettinger passed Ruff on Lap 29 to nab the runner-up spot, Ruff took third, Price finished fourth and Josh Stark rounded out the top five.
A 20-lap battle in the Renegade division took place third, with Robbie Hollifield and Spencer Dickinson starting in row one. Immediately behind them were Justin Austin and Kyle Boice. After a late caution, Boice took the checkered flag with Austin coming in second, Hollifield finishing third, Dickinson taking fourth and Brandon Hasson coming in fifth.
Rolling off next were the Heritage Finance Street Stocks for a 30-lap feature. Topping qualifying was Cody DeMarmels, while Jesse Clark began the race to his outside and the twosome of Kevin Eby and Marshall Sutton made up row two. Following a fierce duel that lasted throughout, Clark ended up passing DeMarmels on Lap 16 to take the win, with DeMarmels settling for second, Eby coming in third, Sutton finishing fourth and Derek Fowler rounding out the top five.
Thirty-five laps of bumper-to-bumper action in the Super Truck division followed. After qualifying, Charlie Watson started from the front with Travis Baity to his outside and row two consisting of Joey Shuryan and Ricky Dennie. Despite a late caution, Watson managed to hold on for the victory ahead of Baity in second, Dennie in third, Allen Huffman in fourth and Duane Cook in fifth.
Capping the night was the second 40-lap feature for the Heritage Finance Late Models. After an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race, Jessie Cann and Blaine Perkins made up row one at the green flag with the duo of Matthew Gould and Charlie Watson filling row two. Ultimately, two-time Hickory Motor Speedway track champion Austin McDaniel finished first, with Kevin Leicht taking second, Gould coming in third, Watson finishing fourth and Josh Kossek taking fifth.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series will be back in action this Saturday before the monster trucks invade Hickory Motor Speedway July 2 and 3, with school buses also set to race.