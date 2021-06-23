Kossek, McDaniel win Late Model races at HMS

Rolling off next were the Heritage Finance Street Stocks for a 30-lap feature. Topping qualifying was Cody DeMarmels, while Jesse Clark began the race to his outside and the twosome of Kevin Eby and Marshall Sutton made up row two. Following a fierce duel that lasted throughout, Clark ended up passing DeMarmels on Lap 16 to take the win, with DeMarmels settling for second, Eby coming in third, Sutton finishing fourth and Derek Fowler rounding out the top five.

Thirty-five laps of bumper-to-bumper action in the Super Truck division followed. After qualifying, Charlie Watson started from the front with Travis Baity to his outside and row two consisting of Joey Shuryan and Ricky Dennie. Despite a late caution, Watson managed to hold on for the victory ahead of Baity in second, Dennie in third, Allen Huffman in fourth and Duane Cook in fifth.

Capping the night was the second 40-lap feature for the Heritage Finance Late Models. After an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race, Jessie Cann and Blaine Perkins made up row one at the green flag with the duo of Matthew Gould and Charlie Watson filling row two. Ultimately, two-time Hickory Motor Speedway track champion Austin McDaniel finished first, with Kevin Leicht taking second, Gould coming in third, Watson finishing fourth and Josh Kossek taking fifth.