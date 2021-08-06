Kent dazzles as Crawdads blank Grasshoppers 7-0

GREENSBORO — Thursday night’s game couldn’t have gone any better for the Hickory Crawdads. In addition to shutout pitching, the Crawdads also finished with 10 hits and errorless defense in a 7-0 road victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Hickory (37-43) scored in the top of the first inning and never looked back in front of 5,157 fans at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field. The Crawdads also scored twice in the second, three times in the third and once in the eighth.

The Crawdads outhit Greensboro (50-31) 10-3 behind two hits and two RBIs from both Trey Hair and Frainyer Chavez, while Pedro Gonzalez had two hits and one RBI, Trevor Hauver and Isaias Quiroz each finished with one hit and one RBI and Justin Foscue and Dustin Harris registered one hit apiece.

Zak Kent (6-2) earned the win after pitching the first seven innings for Hickory, allowing two hits while striking out 13 and issuing one walk. Justin Marsden and Nick Starr tossed scoreless innings in relief.

On the other side, Grasshoppers starting pitcher Domingo Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss after surrendering six runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks in three innings. He gave up four home runs, as Hickory’s Hauver, Gonzalez, Quiroz and Hair all went deep.

The Crawdads moved to 20-18 on the road, while Greensboro fell to 27-18 at home. Hickory will be looking to assure itself of at least a split in the six-game series tonight at 6:30 p.m., with the teams also set to face off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.