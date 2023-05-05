L.P. Frans Stadium was in a celebratory mood Thursday night for a Star Wars Night put on by the promotional staff as part of the game between the Hickory Crawdads and Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Clad in Star Wars-themed jerseys, the force was strong with the Hickory bats early, but the offense sputtered, and the bullpen fell to the dark side in a 7-5 loss to the BlueClaws in 11 innings.

Jersey Shore (10-10) has taken two of the three games played in the six-game South Atlantic League series, which resumes tonight at 7 p.m. in Hickory. The BlueClaws have won eight of their last 10 games. The Crawdads (11-11) continue to struggle with seven losses in their last nine games.

After a shutout win on Wednesday, it looked like Hickory would continue to work out of its recent skid. The Crawdads powered up with five runs in the bottom of the third against starter Matt Osterberg. Josh Hatcher clubbed a three-run homer to right, his fourth of the year, and later Cody Freeman smacked his third of the year, a two-run liner to left that put Hickory up 5-0.

Crawdads starter Mitch Bratt needed just 33 pitches to cruise through the first three innings, but hit a hiccup in the top of the fourth when Hao-Yu Lee slammed his first homer of the season.

Jersey Shore got another run back in the fifth when Anthony Quirion doubled and scored one batter later on Jared Carr’s single.

The BlueClaws got fully back into the game in the sixth against reliever Robby Ahlstrom, who walked three and allowed two hits while recording one out. Quirion’s second double in two innings scored Marcus Lee Sang before Ahlstrom’s wild pitch brought in Rixon Wingrove.

Yohanse Morel quelled the rally in the sixth, but struggled with command in the seventh, as a pair of walks led to an RBI single by Carr to tie the game at 5-all.

The Crawdads' recent struggles with clutch hitting returned in the late innings and it proved costly. Hickory put the first three aboard in the eighth. However, new reliever Matt Russell induced a ground ball that turned into a force play at home before striking out Marcus Smith and Jayce Easley to hold the tie.

With a runner placed at second to start the 10th, Hickory looked primed to take the walk-off win after Freeman’s single put runners at the corners with one out. But Russell struck out Geisel Cepeda and retired Keyber Rodriguez on a grounder to short.

With Jersey Shore putting a runner at second to start the 11th, Lee — who finished a double short of the cycle — put up his fourth hit of the night with a single that scored Nick Ward. Wingrove later singled in Lee to add an insurance run.

Russell (2-1) picked up the win, backed by Cam Wynne’s first save of the season with a perfect 11th inning. Aidan Anderson tossed the 11th for Hickory and took the loss (0-1).