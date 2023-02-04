The Jacobs Fork Middle School girls basketball team won the 42nd Kermit Whisnant Memorial Basketball Tournament this week at Mill Creek Middle School in Claremont. The No. 3 seed in the eight-team tournament, Jacobs Fork defeated sixth-seeded Newton-Conover 43-23 in the quarterfinals, seventh-seeded Mill Creek 35-17 in the semifinals and top-seeded Northview 20-18 in the championship game.