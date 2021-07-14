IronBirds sink Crawdads 9-4 in series opener

The Hickory Crawdads began the second half of the 2021 season with a home game against the Aberdeen (Maryland) IronBirds on Tuesday night. Despite scoring first and tying things on two occasions over the first three innings, the Crawdads ultimately lost by a 9-4 final in front of 1,426 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.
Reigning High-A East League Pitcher of the Week Justin Slaten started for the Crawdads (25-36), but struggled to find the same dominance he displayed in a scoreless six-inning relief appearance last week. The right-hander slipped to 2-5 on the season after giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Aberdeen (34-26) relief pitcher Ryan Conroy improved to 1-0 thanks to four innings of one-run, one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk. Drew Rom threw the first four innings for the IronBirds, while Clayton McGinness struck out a pair during a 1-2-3 ninth.
After Slaten retired the IronBirds in order in the top of the first, Justin Foscue hit a solo home run to left-center with one out in the bottom half of the inning to give Hickory the early lead. Aberdeen responded with a two-out, two-run double from Maverick Handley in the second — both runs were unearned following a fielding error moments earlier — but the Crawdads tied the score at 2-all in their next at-bat courtesy of a two-out single from Frainyer Chavez that plated Jonathan Ornelas.
After Aberdeen retook the lead on a single from Gunnar Henderson that scored Jordan Westburg with one out in the third, Hickory knotted the game at 3 apiece in the next half-inning. Foscue doubled to lead off the frame, advanced to third on a single to center from Blaine Crim and scored on a base hit to right from Trey Hair.
Crim was tagged out on the aforementioned play after getting caught up in a rundown between second and third, although Hair was able to take second. However, the next two batters were set down in order to leave the game tied.
A two-run homer from Adam Hall with one out in the fourth gave the IronBirds all the runs they would need, but they were also able to tack on a two-run single from Hall in the seventh and a two-run blast from Handley in the ninth. Hall’s seventh-inning single and Handley’s ninth-inning homer both came with two outs.
On the other side, Crim recorded a solo shot to lead off the eighth when he cranked a 3-2 pitch over the left-field wall. The homer was his team-leading 13th, but was far from enough to prevent the Crawdads from suffering their second straight loss and their third defeat in four games.
The IronBirds outhit Hickory 13-7 behind three hits and four RBIs from Handley, three hits from Andrew Daschbach, two hits and four RBIs from Hall, two hits from Westburg, one hit and one RBI from Henderson and one hit apiece from Shayne Fontana and Zach Watson. The Crawdads received two hits and one RBI from both Foscue and Crim, while Hair and Chavez each had one hit and one RBI to go with one hit from Pedro Gonzalez.
The six-game series is scheduled to continue tonight at 7 p.m., with 7 p.m. contests also slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a 3 p.m. first pitch set for Sunday’s series finale.
Note: Prior to Tuesday’s game, Crawdads second baseman Jose Acosta was transferred from Hickory to the Texas Rangers’ Low-A affiliate, the Down East Wood Ducks. Meanwhile, catcher Scott Kapers was placed on the seven-day injured list. Acosta hit .250 with four homers, four doubles, a triple, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored in 37 games with Hickory, while Kapers is batting .212 with two homers, a double, 10 RBIs and six runs scored in 21 games for the Crawdads.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.