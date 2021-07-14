IronBirds sink Crawdads 9-4 in series opener

After Aberdeen retook the lead on a single from Gunnar Henderson that scored Jordan Westburg with one out in the third, Hickory knotted the game at 3 apiece in the next half-inning. Foscue doubled to lead off the frame, advanced to third on a single to center from Blaine Crim and scored on a base hit to right from Trey Hair.

Crim was tagged out on the aforementioned play after getting caught up in a rundown between second and third, although Hair was able to take second. However, the next two batters were set down in order to leave the game tied.

A two-run homer from Adam Hall with one out in the fourth gave the IronBirds all the runs they would need, but they were also able to tack on a two-run single from Hall in the seventh and a two-run blast from Handley in the ninth. Hall’s seventh-inning single and Handley’s ninth-inning homer both came with two outs.

On the other side, Crim recorded a solo shot to lead off the eighth when he cranked a 3-2 pitch over the left-field wall. The homer was his team-leading 13th, but was far from enough to prevent the Crawdads from suffering their second straight loss and their third defeat in four games.