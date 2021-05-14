Inaugural Alexander County 24-hour race attracts 43 runners

Whitney Richman and Jacob Moss (306 laps, 76.1851 miles) also retained their spots on the USATF 24-Hour National Team.

Bob Hearn set the 12-hour national record for Male Age Group 55-59 and the 100-mile national record for Male Age Group 55-59. Viktoria Brown set the Canadian record for the Female Age Group 45-49 with her performance.

Alexander County resident Sonya Kiziah said her 17-year-old son, Luke, heard about the 24-hour race and they decided to compete since this unique event was being held in their home county and at Luke’s high school.

“The Alexander County 24-Hour was a great event. I was not trained for a 24-hour race but we were very excited about the race. It was truly a unique experience,” Kiziah related. “Thanks for Alexander County’s efforts in putting the event together. Everyone involved seemed sincerely happy and positive, which contributed to a terrific day.”

Sonya completed 260 laps at the track for a total of 64.7324 miles, while Luke tallied 202 laps for a total of 50.2921 miles. In addition, local resident Andrew Jackson attained his goal of 50 miles with 201 laps and a total of 50.0432 miles, with John Blankenship completing 192 laps for a total of 47.8024 miles.

View the final results at www.bitly.com/2021-ac-24-hour-results.