‘I want this as much as I ever have’: Hickory native Dant remains focused on qualifying for 2024 Olympics

Sometimes setbacks are just another step in a person’s journey to making their dreams come true.
In the case of Ross Dant, a 20-year-old swimmer from Hickory, one of his dreams is to qualify for the United States Olympic team. He fell just short during this year’s Olympic trials, but had a memorable experience that he is hoping will further propel him toward making that dream a reality in 2024.
“Going into it, I didn’t really have any expectations,” said Dant, who also participated in the Olympic trials in 2016, of his thought process entering the 2020 trials. “I was coming off a pretty good short-course season, I got third in the NCAAs in the 1,650 (freestyle) ... but that kind of outperformed my expectations there at trials.”
A rising junior at North Carolina State University who still has three years of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the end of the 2019-20 season, Dant is already a four-time All-American with the Wolfpack. He was an All-American in the 500 free and the 1,650 free as a freshman before gaining All-American status in both events again as a sophomore.
Dant was a bronze medalist in the 1,650 free during the 2021 NCAA Championships, posting a time of 14:31.17 that ranks second in NC State history. He added a pair of third-place finishes during the Olympic trials June 13-20 in Omaha, Nebraska, completing the 400 free in 3:48.30 and the 800 free in 7:50.66.
Dant was nearly the runner-up in the latter event, but Indiana University star Michael Brinegar passed him within the final 50 meters and defeated him by just over seven-tenths of a second.
“He swam one of the most courageous races in finals that you could imagine,” NC State associate head coach Mark Bernardino said of Dant’s performance in the 800 free at the Olympic trials. “... He went right out after it, attacked the race, got himself on the lead edge of the race and stayed there for 775 to 780 meters of the 800 race. He just didn’t quite have a big enough kick or a big enough finish to bring it home and get his hand on the wall second.
“But the amazing thing was when I greeted Ross after the race he had this huge smile on his face and this positive attitude,” he added. “He said, ‘I’m really proud of myself. I’m ready to come back in three years and do this again and make this team. I want this as much as I ever have.’ So when most people would feel defeated and sad and sorry for themselves, he felt proud of himself, which was exactly how he should have felt. He achieved his lifetime best by seven seconds, which is a monumental time drop, and he had the attitude of an Olympian.”
Dant’s club coach at the Hickory Foundation YMCA, Jon Jolley, received a similar response when he texted the former Newton-Conover High School standout following the 800 free.
“I just sent him a text and said, ‘I’m proud of you,’” said Jolley. “And his response was, ‘Thank you, Jon. That’s not the way I wanted this trials to end at all, but it’s all about growth.’ To be able to say that after what he just experienced says a lot about him as a person.”
This week, Dant returned to Hickory to swim in the outdoor pool at the Hickory Y, where he has spent countless hours over the years. He joined the YMCA Seahorse Swim Team (YSST) when he was 7 and began training with Jolley — the YSST’s head coach since 1996 — about six years later.
“It makes me proud,” said Jolley of Dant’s successes, which include a plethora of trophies and records at the club, high school, college and national levels. “I love the person that Ross is, not just the swimmer but the person, and he’s an example for everyone to follow. Not just in their athletics but in life, how they handle themselves. ... It’s gratifying, and the best is yet to come.”
In the coming months, Dant will go back to NC State to prepare for his next collegiate season. He is looking forward to further developing the brotherhood that the Wolfpack swim program offers.
“We work our butts off in practice,” said Dant. “We show up every day, we goof around, we talk trash, we kind of get in each other’s faces, but at the end of the day we’re all best friends and I wouldn’t change my teammates for the world. The overall experience at NC State’s fantastic, it’s more than I could have imagined for a collegiate swim program, and I’m really excited to swim there for three more years.”
Dant is also happy to have COVID in the rearview mirror. He tested positive for the virus about 2 ½ months before the Olympic trials and subsequently missed three weeks of training, but followed all of the protocols implemented by NC State throughout the academic year.
“COVID regulations at our university were very tight this year,” said Dant. “We weren’t really able to go outside our swim team, had to kind of stay in our bubble. ... They were very strict about contact tracing, so even if you had a little cough you would have to report that and then you would keep it contract traced.
“It was a weird experience,” he continued, “but I’m glad it’s over now and we can get back to somewhat a normal life.”
For Dant, getting back to normal included returning to Hickory to swim at his old stomping grounds.
“I love seeing all the little kids,” said Dant. “Little kids make me smile and just seeing how joyful they are to swim under Jon and swim with the program and swim with Rachael (LeClair) and Cathy (Hitchcock), it makes me real happy to see that. There’s a legacy with this program and as someone who’s an alumni that can look back and say, ‘I was a part of this team,’ it’s really cool to see how this team’s grown and how much potential and future it has.”
Dant has been a major part of the program’s growth over the past decade-plus, as evidenced by the fact that a line of children showed up to get his autograph this past Wednesday.
“It’s really cool for me to see,” said Jolley. “Ross swam until like 8:30 (a.m.), there’s a group that starts at 9 o’clock. They got here like 40 minutes early and there was a line of kids out here with caps and sharpies wanting his autograph. That was kind of cool for me to watch.”
And even though Dant has only been with the NC State swim program for two years, he means a lot to his college squad as well.
“He brings energy, he brings a certain spirit to every practice — a happiness, a joy — and he’s contagious,” said Bernardino. “Everybody loves Ross Dant because of the energy and the enthusiasm he brings to every practice. Whether he’s having a great day in practice or a not so great day in practice, his attitude never wavers. It’s always positive, it’s always upbeat, and I think that’s a contagious feeling that he provides for his teammates on a daily basis.
“He’s a team leader, he’s a team player, he’s an NC State guy all around,” he added. “He puts team ahead of self and he’s a special athlete, and I truly believe in his talents and his abilities and his opportunity to climb to the top of the ladder and become an Olympian in the next go-around. We’re very blessed to have him here and we look forward to working with him for the next three years.”
So, what does Dant plan to do between now and 2024, when he’ll again attempt to make his Olympic dreams come true?
“Just keep doing exactly what I’m doing,” he said. “Swimming my heart out every day, having fun with it and just being a good teammate, just being there to race and there to have fun. And more importantly, have fun in finding little things that I can improve on.
“It’s not all about necessarily swimming fast,” he continued. “It’s all about technique and your turns and how you do your start. So right now looking forward I’m gonna be looking towards the little details of my stroke, and fixing those little details will help me get faster.”
