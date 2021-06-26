‘I want this as much as I ever have’: Hickory native Dant remains focused on qualifying for 2024 Olympics

“I just sent him a text and said, ‘I’m proud of you,’” said Jolley. “And his response was, ‘Thank you, Jon. That’s not the way I wanted this trials to end at all, but it’s all about growth.’ To be able to say that after what he just experienced says a lot about him as a person.”

This week, Dant returned to Hickory to swim in the outdoor pool at the Hickory Y, where he has spent countless hours over the years. He joined the YMCA Seahorse Swim Team (YSST) when he was 7 and began training with Jolley — the YSST’s head coach since 1996 — about six years later.

“It makes me proud,” said Jolley of Dant’s successes, which include a plethora of trophies and records at the club, high school, college and national levels. “I love the person that Ross is, not just the swimmer but the person, and he’s an example for everyone to follow. Not just in their athletics but in life, how they handle themselves. ... It’s gratifying, and the best is yet to come.”

In the coming months, Dant will go back to NC State to prepare for his next collegiate season. He is looking forward to further developing the brotherhood that the Wolfpack swim program offers.

