Huffman wins two races at Hickory Motor Speedway

The weather was perfect for a full slate of racing last Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway. Five difference divisions saw action as a total of six races were held, including a pair of 40-lap battles featuring the Heritage Finance Late Models.
During the opening race for the Heritage Finance Late Models, points leader Josh Kossek topped qualifying with Landon Huffman starting to his outside and the duo of Chase Dixon and Paul Owens in row two. Huffman nosed into the lead early and held on for the victory, while Owens took second, Dixon came in third, Kossek finished fourth and Jansen Marchbanks rounded out the top five.
A 35-lap race in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model division then took place, with Bryson Ruff starting from the top spot following qualifying with Max Price to his outside and Mason Maggio and Josh Stark in row two. Ruff was ultimately able to build a sizable lead and take the checkered flag, while Price came in second, Maggio grabbed third, Stark finished fourth and Blake Shupe took fifth.
The Renegades pounded the pavement next for 20 laps, with Spencer Dickinson pacing the field in qualifying and starting from the front with Robbie Hollifield to his outside and Kyle DiVanna and David Hasson making up the second row. Following a caution on Lap 7, DiVanna pulled into the lead on his way to a victory, while Dickinson finished second, Hollifield took third, Brandon Hasson came in fourth and David Hasson nabbed a fifth-place finish.
Next up was the Heritage Finance Street Stocks for 30 laps of competition. After Cody DeMarmels started from the pole position with Jesse Clark to his outside and Derek Fowler and Ethan Johnson in row two, DeMarmels eventually grabbed the win ahead of Clark in second, Fowler in third, Jonathan Smith in fourth and Johnson in fifth.
The Super Trucks participated in a 35-lap feature next, with Allen Huffman starting from the top spot following qualifying, Joey Shuryan joining him in row one and the duo of Travis Baity and Duane Cook making up the second row. Following a couple of late cautions, Jacob Weidman won the race ahead of the runner-up Huffman, Cook in third, Shuryan in fourth and Baity in fifth.
Closing out the night were the Heritage Finance Late Models, who did a five-car invert from the finishing order of the night’s initial race, resulting in Jansen Marchbanks and Josh Kossek pacing the field from row one with Chase Dixon and Paul Owens in row two. Huffman was once again the winner of the 40-lap feature, while Owens took second, Marchbanks came in third, Dixon finished fourth and Kossek took fifth.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is scheduled for another event this Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, while the Tour of Destruction takes over next weekend for a two-night affair. May 15’s Tour of Destruction event is already sold out, but tickets are still available for the May 14 event at the track office or at www.tourofdestruction.com.
