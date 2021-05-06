Huffman wins two races at Hickory Motor Speedway

Next up was the Heritage Finance Street Stocks for 30 laps of competition. After Cody DeMarmels started from the pole position with Jesse Clark to his outside and Derek Fowler and Ethan Johnson in row two, DeMarmels eventually grabbed the win ahead of Clark in second, Fowler in third, Jonathan Smith in fourth and Johnson in fifth.

The Super Trucks participated in a 35-lap feature next, with Allen Huffman starting from the top spot following qualifying, Joey Shuryan joining him in row one and the duo of Travis Baity and Duane Cook making up the second row. Following a couple of late cautions, Jacob Weidman won the race ahead of the runner-up Huffman, Cook in third, Shuryan in fourth and Baity in fifth.

Closing out the night were the Heritage Finance Late Models, who did a five-car invert from the finishing order of the night’s initial race, resulting in Jansen Marchbanks and Josh Kossek pacing the field from row one with Chase Dixon and Paul Owens in row two. Huffman was once again the winner of the 40-lap feature, while Owens took second, Marchbanks came in third, Dixon finished fourth and Kossek took fifth.