The second event of the 2023 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season was held last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. Five races totaling 200 laps took place during the event, which was presented by Hops & Grapes of Hickory.

The opening race was a 40-lap feature in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division, with Doug Barnes Jr. setting the fast time in qualifying and being joined in the front row by Kade Brown. Meanwhile, Charlie Watson and Landon Huffman filled the second row at the start. Following an early wreck that took out Barnes and Brown, Huffman eventually drove to his first Hickory Motor Speedway victory, while Watson finished second, Michael Bumgarner came in third, Bryson Ruff took fourth and Tyler Matthews rounded out the top five.

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks hit the track next for their 30-lap feature. Cody DeMarmels topped time trials and started alongside Johnny Reynolds in the front row, with Jesse Clark and Gary Ledbetter making up row two. In the end, DeMarmels proved too strong as he took the checkered flag ahead of Clark in the runner-up spot, Reynolds in third, Ledbetter in fourth and DJ Little Jr. in fifth.

Round 1 of the Paramount Kia “Big 10” Racing Challenge followed as the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models took part in a 50-lap battle. Zack Wells was the winner in qualifying and was joined in the front row by Josh Goble, while Graham Hollar and Chase Janes filled the second row to begin the race. Multiple caution flags flew during the race, which ended with Hollar picking up his first Hickory Motor Speedway win, Wells coming in second, Janes taking third and William Aldred and Mark Johnson finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Two more 40-lap races capped the night, beginning with the Carolina Mini Stock Challenge. Tim Canipe topped time trials and started from the pole position with Michael Tucker to his outside and the twosome of Zach Franks and Chuck Wall making up row two. Ultimately, AJ Sanders won the race ahead of Shane Canipe in second, Wall in third, Tucker in fourth and Isaac Harris in fifth.

In the night’s final race, which again featured the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models, an invert from the finishing order of the opening race took place. The front row at the start consisted of Samantha Rohrbaugh and Jeff Sparks, with Akinori Ogata and Clark Houston making up the second row. During the race itself, winner Matthews held off a late challenge from Watson — the latter of whom took runner-up honors for the second time on the night — while Ruff finished third, Bumgarner came in fourth and Houston finished fifth.

The Pro All Stars Series and the American Canadian Tour will make the visit to Hickory Motor Speedway this weekend, with the St. Patrick’s Day 150 scheduled for tonight and the annual Easter Bunny 150 slated for Saturday. In addition, the NASCAR Auto Parts Weekly Series returns to HMS on March 25 for a full slate of racing action.

For more information about Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, look for the track on social media or call 828-464-3655.