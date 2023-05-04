After a few weeks off, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returned to action last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. KLINGSPOR Abrasives USA of Hickory sponsored the event, which included six different races across five divisions and was highlighted by victories from Landon D. Huffman and Kade Brown in the Late Model division.

The first race of the night saw the Renegades participate in a 20-lap feature. Zachary Mullins posted the fast time in qualifying and started from the top spot with Brian Larkin to his outside and the twosome of Steve Smart and Justin Austin making up row two. Following a late caution, Smart finished first ahead of Justin Austin in second, Skylar Hudson in third, Brandon Hasson in fourth and Gage Austin in fifth.

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models’ first 40-lap race last Saturday was preceded by qualifying, which was won by Doug Barnes Jr. Starting to Barnes’ outside was Brown, with row two being made up of Vicente Salas and Tyler Matthews. Multiple cautions took place during the race itself before Huffman passed Salas on Lap 28 and held him off for the win, while Brown came in third, Skyler Chaney took fourth and Matthew Gould rounded out the top five.

Next up were the Black Bear Transmission Super Trucks in a 35-lap battle. Charlie Watson emerged victorious in qualifying and started the race from the front with Ashley Huffman to his outside, while Charlie Neill and Clint King filled the second row. Ultimately, Huffman was the race winner ahead of King in second, Watson in third, Neill in fourth and Ricky Dennie in fifth.

A 30-lap feature in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division followed. Starting from the top spot following qualifying was Cody DeMarmels, with Jacob Hayes to his outside and the duo of Dillon Crouch and Kyle Boice in row two. In the end, DeMarmels also won the race, while Marshall Sutton was the runner-up, Hayes came in third, Trey Buff grabbed a fourth-place finish and Boice was the fifth-place finisher.

Also taking place was Round 3 of the Paramount Kia “Big 10” Racing Challenge in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model division. Prior to the 50-lap tilt, Jordan McGregor earned the top spot in qualifying with Zack Wells to his outside and the twosome of Christopher Martin Jr. and Chase Janes in the second row. More caution flags flew during this race, which ended with Martin taking his first Hickory win, Graham Hollar coming in second, William Aldred finishing third and Mark Johnson and Wells taking fourth and fifth, respectively.

Following an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the initial race, Barnes started from the front in the second 40-lap feature in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division. Meanwhile, Michael Bumgarner started to Barnes’ outside with Annabeth Barnes Crum and Gould making up row two. As for the race itself, it saw Brown take the checkered flag, Barnes come in second, Barnes Crum finish third, Salas take third and Bumgarner finish fifth.

