Hudson Valley tops Crawdads again

FISHKILL, N.Y. — For the second straight night, the Hudson Valley Renegades doubled up the visiting Hickory Crawdads, winning 6-3 on Thursday to take a 2-1 lead in the six-game South Atlantic League series. Both teams had eight hits in the contest, which the Crawdads led 2-1 through three innings before Hudson Valley scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two in the sixth; Hickory did manage a single run in the top of the eighth to account for the final score.

The Crawdads’ Cody Freeman led all players with three hits, while Hickory (62-55, 24-27 in second half) also received one hit apiece from Jayce Easley, Alejandro Osuna, Chris Seise, Frainyer Chavez and Konner Piotto. Meanwhile, Hudson Valley (63-53, 29-21) got two hits including a solo home run from Aaron Palensky, two hits from Aldenis Sanchez, a solo homer from Carlos Narvaez and one hit each from Jasson Domínguez, Tyler Hardman and Benjamin Cowles.

Renegades starting pitcher Blas Castano (5-7) earned the win after giving up a pair of unearned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Charlie Ruegger tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Hudson Valley, while Trevor Holloway allowed one run over the final 2 2/3 innings.

Hickory starter Mason Englert (7-5) took the loss after surrendering four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. John Matthews, Leury Tejada and Destin Dotson were the relievers used by the Crawdads.

Game 4 of the series is scheduled for tonight at 7:05 p.m.