Hudson Valley defeats Crawdads 9-7 in series finale

FISHKILL, N.Y. — After dropping the opener of a six-game South Atlantic League series, the Hudson Valley Renegades won the final five contests against the visiting Hickory Crawdads. In Sunday’s series finale at Dutchess Stadium, Hudson Valley topped the Crawdads 9-7 to maintain a half-game lead over the Brooklyn Cyclones for the top spot in the North Division’s second-half standings.

The Renegades improved to 66-53 overall and 32-21 in the second half, while Hickory fell to 62-58 and 24-30. The Crawdads are currently 10 games behind the Rome Braves in the South Division’s second-half standings, with the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Asheville Tourists also in front of Hickory.

Despite the loss, the Crawdads outhit the Renegades 12-9 behind three hits from Daniel Mateo, two hits apiece from Chris Seise and Josh Hatcher and one hit each from Cristian Inoa, Cody Freeman, Angel Aponte, Keyber Rodriguez and Randy Florentino. Meanwhile, Hudson Valley got two hits from Kyle Battle and one hit apiece from Anthony Seigler, Trey Sweeney, Jasson Domínguez, T.J. Rumfield, Carlos Narvaez, Aldenis Sanchez and Eduardo Torrealba.

Renegades relief pitcher Edgar Barclay (6-4) earned the win following 2 1/3 innings of hitless ball during which he allowed an unearned run with two strikeouts and one walk. Carlos Gomez picked up his fourth save for Hudson Valley, while Hickory’s Michael Brewer (2-2) took the loss.

Hickory begins a six-game road series with the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. in Maryland, while the Renegades host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at the same time.

Note: Prior to Sunday's contest, outfielder Daniel Mateo was transferred by the Texas Rangers from the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks to Hickory, while infielder Zion Bannister was also transferred from Down East to Hickory. Additionally, both utility player Jayce Easley and outfielder Evan Carter were placed on the injured list.