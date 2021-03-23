Hoyas win battle of unbeatens, beat Bulls 137-119

HILDEBRAN — The Hickory Hoyas returned home for this past Saturday’s battle with the Rowan County Bulls hoping to remain unbeaten and send the visitors to their first loss. In the end, that’s exactly what the top team in the East Coast Basketball League’s Northeast Division did, winning 137-119 at Hildebran Gym.

The Hoyas (3-0) led 29-20 after the first quarter before having their lead trimmed to 64-62 at the half. After outscoring the Bulls (2-1) 46-34 in the third period, Hickory also won the fourth frame by a 27-23 tally to notch their second home victory of the season.

Isiah Cureton had a monster performance for the Hoyas, scoring 39 points while also pulling down 18 rebounds and dishing out four assists. Quay Fewell added 28 points and 12 boards, with Keandre Marion chipping in 22 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds and JacQues Chambers finishing with 20 points and nine boards.

Former Hoya Justin Glover was the game’s leading scorer with 47 points for Rowan County, and he also finished with nine rebounds and five assists. Other double-digit scorers for the Bulls were Terell Smith with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Chaz Cason with 14 points and six rebounds, Avery Patterson with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Donald Rutherford with 11 points.