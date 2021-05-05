Hoyas’ unbeaten run comes to an end at Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Following victories in each of their first six games of the 2021 East Coast Basketball League season, the Hickory Hoyas suffered their first loss on the road last Saturday, falling to the Northwest Division-leading Petersburg Cavaliers by a 108-104 final. Hickory still leads the Northeast Division by 2 ½ games at 6-1 overall, while the Cavs are now 6-2 with a two-game advantage over the second-place team in their division.

Hickory jumped out to a 28-20 lead after the first quarter, but was outscored 36-25 in the second and 30-25 in the third. The Hoyas outscored Petersburg 26-22 in the final period, but couldn’t overcome the eight-point deficit they faced entering the quarter.

The Hoyas were paced by a game-high 23 points from Chris Dobbins, who finished 9-for-16 from the field and 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Keandre Marion added a 21-point, 12-assist, eight-rebound effort for Hickory, knocking down 9 of 19 field goal attempts.

Hickory’s Cordaris Townes registered a double-double as well, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jihad Wright had 19 points and 14 boards to go with 15 points and 11 rebounds from Quay Fewell.