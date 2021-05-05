Hoyas’ unbeaten run comes to an end at Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Following victories in each of their first six games of the 2021 East Coast Basketball League season, the Hickory Hoyas suffered their first loss on the road last Saturday, falling to the Northwest Division-leading Petersburg Cavaliers by a 108-104 final. Hickory still leads the Northeast Division by 2 ½ games at 6-1 overall, while the Cavs are now 6-2 with a two-game advantage over the second-place team in their division.
Hickory jumped out to a 28-20 lead after the first quarter, but was outscored 36-25 in the second and 30-25 in the third. The Hoyas outscored Petersburg 26-22 in the final period, but couldn’t overcome the eight-point deficit they faced entering the quarter.
The Hoyas were paced by a game-high 23 points from Chris Dobbins, who finished 9-for-16 from the field and 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Keandre Marion added a 21-point, 12-assist, eight-rebound effort for Hickory, knocking down 9 of 19 field goal attempts.
Hickory’s Cordaris Townes registered a double-double as well, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jihad Wright had 19 points and 14 boards to go with 15 points and 11 rebounds from Quay Fewell.
Three players scored 20 points for the Cavs, led by Tavon Mealy’s 20-point, 15-rebound performance. Mealy also dished out four assists, while teammates Waymond Wright (20 points, eight assists, seven rebounds) and Walter Williams (20 points, seven rebounds) also made major contributions.
Peterburg’s Elijah Moore chipped in 19 points, 10 boards and five assists, with Deshaun Morman scoring 15 points, pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out four assists. Scoring the Cavs’ remaining points was Gage Yesbeck with 14 points and 10 boards.
Petersburg outshot the Hoyas 44.8% (43 of 96) to 43.7% (42 of 96) from the field, but Hickory held an advantage of 31.8% (7 of 22) to 25.7% (9 of 35) from 3-point range. Both squads made 13 free throws, while the Cavs outrebounded Hickory 59-51, had seven more assists (25 to 18) and committed two fewer turnovers (13 to 15).
The Hoyas will try to get back in the win column when they visit the Winston-Salem Wolves on May 15 at 8 p.m. Hickory will then play back-to-back home games on May 22 and 23 at Newton-Conover Middle School against the Fayetteville Panthers and the Carolina Chosen Lions.
Hickory Hoyas: 28 25 25 26 — 104
Petersburg Cavaliers: 20 36 30 22 — 108
Hoyas — Chris Dobbins 23, Keandre Marion 21, Cordaris Townes 20, Jihad Wright 19, Quay Fewell 15, Jordan Barber 3, Alonzo Mobley 3.
Cavaliers — Tavon Mealy 20, Walter Williams 20, Waymond Wright 20, Elijah Moore 19, Deshaun Morman 15, Gage Yesbeck 14.