Hoyas top Panthers, advance to conference title game

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Hickory Hoyas will play for the Mid-South Conference championship on Saturday after defeating the Fayetteville Panthers 126-109 in an East Coast Basketball League playoff matchup this past Sunday at Petersburg High School. Saturday’s contest will pit the second-seeded Hoyas against the top-seeded Petersburg Cavaliers, and the game will be played at Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina, beginning at 3 p.m.

Sunday’s game against Fayetteville (7-9) saw Hickory’s Isiah Cureton score 24 points, while Quay Fewell finished with 23, JacQues Chambers scored 18 and Justin Glover and Keandre Marion had 16 apiece. The Hoyas (9-7) also received 13 points from Jordan Barber, 11 from Emilio Parks and five from Jihad Wright.

Hickory has now won three straight games. Meanwhile, Petersburg enters the Mid-South Conference championship game with a 14-1 record, but the Cavaliers’ only loss was a 109-108 road defeat at the hands of the Hoyas on May 21.