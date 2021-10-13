Hoyas to host Fayetteville in exhibition contest

From staff reports
The Hickory Hoyas will host an exhibition game against the Fayetteville Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m. The Hoyas and Panthers both compete in the East Coast Basketball League.
The contest will be played at Grandview Middle School. The cost to attend is $1 for everyone ages 5 and up, while children ages 4 and under get in free.
Founded in 2016, the Hoyas are a semi-professional team owned and coached by Jeff Johnson. Johnson is also an assistant boys basketball coach at Lincolnton High School.
