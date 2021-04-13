Hoyas throttle Wolves, move to 5-0 in ECBL

CONOVER — Things seemed to come easy for the Hickory Hoyas during this past Sunday’s home game against the Winston-Salem Wolves. The Hoyas outscored the Wolves in every quarter en route to a 147-116 victory at Newton-Conover Middle School, moving to 5-0 in the East Coast Basketball League in 2021.
Hickory knocked down 62 of 113 (54.9%) shots from the field and 14 of 36 (38.9%) from 3-point range, led by 26 points apiece from Isiah Cureton and Cordaris Townes. Cureton also had nine rebounds and a game-high four blocks, while Townes had a game-high 15 rebounds to go with four assists.
Eric Mayo added 23 points and seven boards for the Hoyas, while Austin Butler had 21 points, Keandre Marion had a double-double with 18 points and a game-high 16 assists and Jihad Wright and Charles Gamble scored 11 points apiece. Wright also pulled down seven rebounds for Hickory, which outrebounded Winston-Salem (0-2) 58-34.
The Wolves’ leading scorer was Khadier Fulcher with a game-high 27 points. Fulcher also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists, while teammate Marsharee Neely finished with 20 points.
Other double-digit scorers for Winston-Salem included Julius Brooks (18 points, seven rebounds), Chris Funderburk (16 points), Seth Hill (16 points) and Timothy Haggie (11 points, eight rebounds, five assists). The Wolves trailed 41-32 after the first quarter, 68-51 at the half and 104-74 through three periods.
Hickory hosts an exhibition contest against the River City Dream of the Official Basketball Association this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m., and fans are permitted to attend but required to wear masks. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children over 10 and free for kids ages 10 and under.
The Hoyas’ next ECBL game will be at the Fayetteville Panthers on April 24.
Winston-Salem Wolves: 32 19 23 42 — 116
Hickory Hoyas: 41 27 36 43 — 147
Wolves — Khadier Fulcher 27, Marsharee Neely 20, Julius Brooks 18, Chris Funderburk 16, Seth Hill 16, Timothy Haggie 11, Taylor Davis 4, Antonio Robinson 4.
Hoyas — Isiah Cureton 26, Cordaris Townes 26, Eric Mayo 23, Austin Butler 21, Keandre Marion 18, Charles Gamble 11, Jihad Wright 11, JacQues Chambers 9, Chris Dobbins 2.