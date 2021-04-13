Hoyas throttle Wolves, move to 5-0 in ECBL

CONOVER — Things seemed to come easy for the Hickory Hoyas during this past Sunday’s home game against the Winston-Salem Wolves. The Hoyas outscored the Wolves in every quarter en route to a 147-116 victory at Newton-Conover Middle School, moving to 5-0 in the East Coast Basketball League in 2021.

Hickory knocked down 62 of 113 (54.9%) shots from the field and 14 of 36 (38.9%) from 3-point range, led by 26 points apiece from Isiah Cureton and Cordaris Townes. Cureton also had nine rebounds and a game-high four blocks, while Townes had a game-high 15 rebounds to go with four assists.

Eric Mayo added 23 points and seven boards for the Hoyas, while Austin Butler had 21 points, Keandre Marion had a double-double with 18 points and a game-high 16 assists and Jihad Wright and Charles Gamble scored 11 points apiece. Wright also pulled down seven rebounds for Hickory, which outrebounded Winston-Salem (0-2) 58-34.

The Wolves’ leading scorer was Khadier Fulcher with a game-high 27 points. Fulcher also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists, while teammate Marsharee Neely finished with 20 points.