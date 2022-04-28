Hoyas take over 1st place in their division

With a 151-144 win over the visiting North Carolina Coyotes last Saturday at Grandview Middle School, the Hickory Hoyas took over sole possession of first place in the East Coast Basketball League's Northeast Division. The Hoyas improved to 6-5, a game ahead of the second-place Rowan County Bulls who are currently 5-6.

On the other side, the Coyotes dropped to 6-3 before bouncing back with a 150-148 win over the North Carolina Capitals last Sunday for their seventh victory of the season. The Coyotes remain in second place in the ECBL's Northwest Division, 3 1/2 games behind the unbeaten Petersburg Cavaliers (11-0).

Hickory led 41-39 after the first quarter last Saturday before holding an 82-75 advantage at the half and a 114-110 lead entering the fourth period. The Hoyas made 55.4% (56 of 101) of their field goals, 41.7% (20 of 48) of their 3-pointers and 86.4% (19 of 22) of their free throws.

Seven players reached double figures in scoring for the Hoyas, led by Austin Butler with 28 points, four rebounds and a game-high four steals. Keandre Marion recorded a triple-double as he finished with 27 points, 14 assists and 12 boards, with Chris Dobbins scoring 25 points and pulling down six rebounds.

Isiah Cureton added 22 points and four assists for Hickory, which also received 17 points and 13 rebounds from Jihad Wright, 13 points from Justin Lail and 12 points and four assists from Jordan Barber.

Will Griffin paced the Coyotes with a game-high 33 points, and he also had four assists. Niquan Cousins added 28 points, 14 rebounds and a game-high three blocks, while Kenard Moore scored 23 points and Donovan Evans had 21 points and four rebounds.

The remaining double-digit scorers for the Coyotes included Kendrick Colvin with 16 points and seven boards and Chris Woods with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hickory hosts the Fayetteville Panthers on Saturday at Grandview Middle. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

As for the Coyotes, they face the Winston-Salem Wolves on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glory Life Family Center in Winston-Salem.