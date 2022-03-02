Hoyas start season with 2 wins

The Hickory Hoyas began the 2022 East Coast Basketball League season with back-to-back home wins this past weekend. The Hoyas defeated the Charlotte Tribe 133-131 on Saturday at Hickory’s Highland Recreation Center before topping the Rowan County Bulls 145-112 on Sunday at the same location.

During Saturday’s victory over Charlotte, the Hoyas (2-0) received a team-high 27 points from Isiah Cureton, who also had seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks. Six other Hickory players also reached double figures in scoring, including Keandre Marion (19 points, 11 assists), Danny Sanders (16 points), Justin Glover (15 points), Justin Lail (15 points), Austin Butler (14 points, four rebounds) and Quay Fewell (13 points).

Against Rowan County, the Hoyas got a game-high 32 points from Butler, who also pulled down five rebounds. Marion added 31 points, 10 assists and four rebounds for Hickory, which also received 28 points, 17 boards, eight assists and four steals from Cureton.

Lail scored 16 points for the Hoyas against the Bulls, and he also had six boards and five steals. Adding 13 points apiece were Jihad Wright and Glover, who had 10 and five rebounds, respectively.