WINSTON-SALEM — Despite jumping out to a nine-point lead at the end of the opening quarter, the Hickory Hoyas were outscored in each of the final three periods en route to a 153-126 road loss at the hands of the Winston-Salem Wolves this past Sunday at The Bond Center. Winston-Salem is now 3-1 on the year, while Hickory is 1-2 and is tied with the Fayetteville Panthers for third place in the East Coast Basketball League’s Northeast Division, 1 1/2 games behind the division-leading Wolves.

Winston-Salem’s Mike Chambers led all scorers with 41 points on Sunday, and he also had 10 rebounds and five assists. Trey Carrier added 31 points, six boards and a game-high three steals, with Mike Hughes scoring 24 points and grabbing five rebounds.

Other double-figure scorers for the Wolves included NiQuan Cousins with 14 points and seven rebounds, Tamir Glenn with 12 points and Marsharee Neely with 10 points and eight boards.

Hickory was led by 30 points from Keandre Marion, who also dished out 11 assists. Saveon Falls added 24 points and six rebounds, while Noah Crump had 20 points and Austin Butler scored 16 points.

The Hoyas also received 15 points and 11 rebounds from Emilio Parks, while Kenny Lemon had 11 points.

The Wolves visit the Panthers on Saturday at 4 p.m., while the Hoyas travel to Raleigh at the same time for a game against the North Carolina Capitals. Saturday’s Hoyas-Capitals game will be played at Wakefield High School.