Hoyas’ skid reaches 3 after loss to Wolves

Following wins in their first two regular-season games of the 2022 East Coast Basketball League season, the Hickory Hoyas have lost their last three contests. The latest defeat came at the hands of the visiting Winston-Salem Wolves last Saturday at Hickory’s Highland Recreation Center, where the Hoyas led at the end of each of the first three quarters before falling by a 124-116 final.

Hickory is now 2-3 on the season, while Winston-Salem snapped a two-game losing streak and currently has a 3-4 record. The Wolves trailed 25-24 after the opening quarter, 71-64 at the half and 101-96 entering the final period.

Winston-Salem’s Timothy Haggie was the game’s leading scorer with 33 points, and he also grabbed eight rebounds. Mike Chambers added 26 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Wolves, who also got 16 points and nine boards from Jarad Scott to go with 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks from Joshea Singleton and 11 points, seven assists and four boards from Teven Jones. Jamal McCoy was also in double figures with 10 points and five rebounds.

Hickory was paced by Isiah Cureton’s 26 points, 16 rebounds and three steals, while Keandre Marion had 23 points and 11 assists and Kaleb Hewitt finished with 18 points. The Hoyas' JacQues Chambers chipped in 12 points and seven boards, with Justin Lail scoring 11 points and Chris Dobbins adding 10 points.

The Hoyas visit the Rowan County Bulls on Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be played at Hall Gym in Salisbury.

On the other side, the Wolves return to action on April 3 when they travel to Creedmoor Community Center in Granville County to take on the North Carolina Capitals. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.