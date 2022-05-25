Hoyas set for playoffs after winning final two regular-season games

The Hickory Hoyas won their final two games of the regular season last weekend, with both victories coming at home. Hickory defeated the Petersburg (Virginia) Cavaliers 109-108 on Saturday before knocking off the Carolina Chosen Lions 129-84 on Sunday.

Both contests were played at Grandview Middle School, where the Hoyas have played most of their home games in 2022. Hickory improved to 3-2 at Grandview this season, with their other four home contests being played at Highland Recreation Center (Hickory was 3-1 in those games).

With the wins, Hickory ends the regular season at 8-7 and in first place in the East Coast Basketball League's Northeast Division. The Hoyas are the No. 3 seed in the Mid-South Conference for the upcoming ECBL playoffs, and they will face the sixth-seeded Rowan County Bulls (6-8) in the first round on June 4 at 2 p.m. at Petersburg High School in Petersburg, Virginia.

The Hoyas' victory over the Cavaliers was Petersburg's only loss of the regular season, as it was 13-0 entering the contest. Hickory led 28-18 after the opening quarter and 51-47 at the half before trailing 80-76 through three periods.

Justin Glover scored 30 points for the Hoyas against Petersburg, and he also had four rebounds and four steals. Isiah Cureton added 29 points, nine boards, six steals and five assists, while JacQues Chambers scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Quay Fewell finished with 14 points and eight boards and Jordan Barber had 10 points and five assists.