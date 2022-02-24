Hoyas set for 2022 season opener

The Hickory Hoyas are ready to hit the court again. After capturing their second East Coast Basketball League Northeast Division championship a year ago, Hickory’s semi-professional hoops squad is looking to make a splash again in 2022.
Founded in 2016, the Hoyas are owned and coached by Jeff Johnson, an assistant coach for the Lincolnton High boys basketball team. Their best season was in 2018, when they reached the ECBL championship game before falling to the PrimeTime Players, a team from Fort Mill, South Carolina, that has been in existence for over three decades.
The Hoyas will begin the 2022 season with a home game against the Charlotte Tribe on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Hickory’s Highland Recreation Center. Hickory is also scheduled to host the Rowan County Bulls on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Highland Rec, which is located at 1451 8th St Dr. NE.
The Hoyas have 15 regular-season games scheduled through late May, including nine home contests. Four of Hickory’s home games will be played at the Highland Rec, while the remaining five will be played at Grandview Middle School, which is located at 451 Catawba Valley Blvd SE in Hickory.
The following players are listed on the Hoyas’ roster for the 2022 season:
• Jordan Barber, 5-foot-10 guard from Matthews, played at Catawba College
• Devonte Boykins, 6-foot-2 guard from Forest City, played at North Carolina A&T
• Austin Butler, 6-foot-5 guard from Morganton, played at Montreat College
• JacQues Chambers, 6-foot-5 forward from Maysville, played at Lenoir-Rhyne
• Isiah Cureton, 6-foot-4 forward from Waxhaw, played at Wingate University
• Chris Dobbins, 6-foot-5 forward from Christianburg (Virginia), played at Radford University
• Quay Fewell, 6-foot-5 forward from Charlotte, played at West Virginia State
• Justin Glover, 6-foot-2 guard from Siler City, played at Winston Salem State
• Jeron Hemphill, 6-foot-5 forward from Morganton, played at Montreat College
• Desmond Johnson, 6-foot-6 forward from Hickory, played at Lincoln Memorial University
• Justin Lail, 6-foot-2 forward from Connelly Springs, played at Randolph College/Catawba Valley Community College
• Keandre Marion, 6-foot guard from Statesville, played at Vermillion College
• Danny Sanders, 6-foot-4 guard/forward from Shelby, played at Mars Hill University
• Cordaris Townes, 6-foot-7 forward from Danville (Virginia), played at Bluefield College
• Allen Williams, 6-foot-6 forward from Kinston, played at Mount Zion Christian Academy
• Jihad Wright, 6-foot-4 guard from Gastonia, played at UNC Pembroke
2022 HICKORY HOYAS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
February 26: Charlotte Tribe, 5:30 p.m. at Highland Rec Center
February 27: Rowan County Bulls, 6:30 p.m. at Highland Rec Center
March 6: at North Carolina Coyotes, TBA at Voyager Academy
March 12: North Carolina Capitals, 5:30 p.m. at Grandview Middle
March 19: Winston-Salem Wolves, 5:30 p.m. at Highland Rec Center
March 26: at Rowan County Bulls, 5 p.m. at Hall Gym
April 2: at Petersburg Cavaliers, 5 p.m. at Petersburg High School
April 9: at Fayetteville Panthers, 7 p.m. at Berean Baptist Academy
April 10: Winston-Salem Wolves, 6:30 p.m. at Highland Rec Center
April 16: at North Carolina Capitals, 6 p.m. at Creedmoor Community Center
April 23: North Carolina Coyotes, 5:30 p.m. at Grandview Middle
April 30: Fayetteville Panthers, 5:30 p.m. at Grandview Middle
May 14: at Carolina Chosen Lions, 6 p.m. at South Rocky Mount Community Center
May 21: Petersburg Cavaliers, 5:30 p.m. at Grandview Middle
May 22: Carolina Chosen Lions, 5:30 p.m. at Grandview Middle
Note: Admission is $5 for Hoyas home games.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.