Hoyas set for 2022 season opener

The Hickory Hoyas are ready to hit the court again. After capturing their second East Coast Basketball League Northeast Division championship a year ago, Hickory’s semi-professional hoops squad is looking to make a splash again in 2022.

Founded in 2016, the Hoyas are owned and coached by Jeff Johnson, an assistant coach for the Lincolnton High boys basketball team. Their best season was in 2018, when they reached the ECBL championship game before falling to the PrimeTime Players, a team from Fort Mill, South Carolina, that has been in existence for over three decades.

The Hoyas will begin the 2022 season with a home game against the Charlotte Tribe on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Hickory’s Highland Recreation Center. Hickory is also scheduled to host the Rowan County Bulls on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Highland Rec, which is located at 1451 8th St Dr. NE.

The Hoyas have 15 regular-season games scheduled through late May, including nine home contests. Four of Hickory’s home games will be played at the Highland Rec, while the remaining five will be played at Grandview Middle School, which is located at 451 Catawba Valley Blvd SE in Hickory.

The following players are listed on the Hoyas’ roster for the 2022 season: