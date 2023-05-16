The Hickory Hoyas won their second straight East Coast Basketball League game this past Saturday at Highland Recreation Center, defeating the visiting NOVA (Northern Virginia) Bulls 149-125 to improve to 5-6 on the year. On the other side, the Bulls are now 3-8.

The Hoyas were led by 32 points from Keandre Marion, who also had 12 assists and six rebounds. Noah Crump added 31 points and five boards, with Emilio Parks notching 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks and Jahmeel Watts (18 points, seven rebounds, four assists), JacQues Chambers (18 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists) and Danny Sanders (13 points, four blocks) also reaching double figures in scoring.

NOVA’s Josh Peterson led all scorers with 45 points, and he also had 12 assists, six rebounds and three steals to go with 43 points and 10 boards from Chris Knight. In addition, Leroy Butts had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Julian Washington had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Hickory hosts the Fayetteville Panthers on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Grandview Middle School, while the Bulls visit the DC (Washington) Heat on Saturday at 3 p.m. before hosting the Philly Raiders on Sunday at 2 p.m.