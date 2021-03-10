Hoyas roll past Lycans to begin 2021 season

HILDEBRAN — The Hickory Hoyas got the 2021 East Coast Basketball League season off to a roaring start with a 138-111 home win over the High Point Lycans last Saturday at Hildebran Gym. Hickory’s Chris Dobbins finished with a game-high 32 points on 11-of-14 shooting including 10-of-13 from 3-point range, while Quay Fewell added 30 points and seven rebounds.

Isiah Cureton scored 27 points for the Hoyas (1-0), also pulling down nine rebounds and dishing out nine assists while chipping in five steals and four blocks. Keandre Marion had 15 points, 10 assists and seven boards, with Jihad Wright also reaching double figures with 10 points and nine rebounds.

As a team, the Hoyas shot 51.9% (54 of 104) from the field and 38.1% (16 of 42) from 3-point range. They outrebounded the Lycans 58-35 and had 37 assists as compared to 18 for High Point.

Hickory led 33-15 after the first quarter, 67-48 at halftime and 98-78 entering the fourth quarter. The Hoyas held the Lycans to 39.4% (39 of 99) from the field and 34.9% (15 of 43) from behind the arc.

Tre McLean was High Point’s leading scorer with 29 points, with Kenard Moore adding 27 and Chea Johnson registering 24. The Lycans (0-2) also received 10 points and seven rebounds from Deshaunte Carelock.