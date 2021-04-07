Hoyas remain unbeaten with win over Capitals

CONOVER — The Hickory Hoyas continue to rule the East Coast Basketball League’s Northeast Division and are one of only three undefeated teams in the entire ECBL following a 142-133 home win over the North Carolina Capitals on March 27. The contest was played at Newton-Conover Middle School, where the Hoyas will play the rest of their home games during the 2021 season after hosting two games at Hildebran Gym last month.

Hickory (4-0) built a 49-33 lead after the first quarter and was up 87-65 at halftime. Although the Capitals (3-3) outscored the Hoyas 34-25 in the third quarter and 34-30 in the fourth, Hickory held on for a nine-point victory.

The Hoyas put eight players in double figures, led by Danny Sanders’ game-high 26-point effort. Cordaris Townes added 19 points for Hickory, which also received 18 from Keandre Marion, 16 from Isiah Cureton, 15 from Eric Mayo, 14 from Chris Dobbins, 13 from Jihad Wright and 11 from JacQues Chambers.

Cureton was Hickory’s leading rebounder with 11 boards, and he also dished out seven assists. Marion also finished with seven assists for the Hoyas, who outshot the Capitals 56.5% (52 of 92) to 47.2% (50 of 106) from the field and 44.4% (16 of 36) to 25.7% (9 of 35) from 3-point range while outrebounding them 50-41 and finishing with 29 assists as compared to 23 for the visitors.