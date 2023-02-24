Semi-professional basketball returns to Catawba County when the Hickory Hoyas begin the 2023 East Coast Basketball League season with a home game against the Winston-Salem Wolves on Saturday at Grandview Middle School.
The Hoyas were established in 2016, and they are owned and coached by Jeff Johnson. They have won three Northeast Division regular-season championships and will once again compete in that division this season.
Other Northeast Division teams include the Wolves, the Rowan County Bulls and the Fayetteville Panthers. The Hoyas will play one of those three teams in seven of their 12 regular-season contests.
Saturday’s game against the Wolves tips off at 4 p.m., and Hickory also has five other home games scheduled for the 2023 season. Four of the Hoyas’ home contests will be held at Grandview Middle, with the other two slated to take place at Highland Recreation Center.
Adults can attend Hoyas home games by paying an admission price of $5, while children get in free.
Here’s a look at the Hoyas’ 2023 regular-season schedule:
• Saturday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. — vs. Winston-Salem Wolves, 4 p.m. (at Grandview Middle)
• Saturday, March 4, at 4 p.m. — vs. Rowan County Bulls (at Grandview Middle)
• Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. — at Winston-Salem Wolves (at The Bond Center)
• Saturday, March 18, at 4 p.m. — at North Carolina Capitals (at Wakefield High in Raleigh)
• Sunday, March 26, at 5 p.m. — at Rowan County Bulls (at Hall Gym in Salisbury)
• Saturday, April 1, at 4 p.m. — vs. Carolina Chosen Lions (at Grandview Middle)
• Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. — vs. Hampton Roads Warriors (at Highland Rec)
• Sunday, April 23, at 4 p.m. — at Fayetteville Panthers (at Hope Mills Rec)
• Sunday, April 30, at 4:30 p.m. — at Virginia Dream (at Patrick & Henry Community College)
• Saturday, May 6, at 3 p.m. — vs. Petersburg Cavaliers (at Highland Rec)
• Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. — at Winston-Salem Wolves (at The Bond Center)
• Saturday, May 20, at 4 p.m. — vs. Fayetteville Panthers (at Grandview Middle)
2023 HICKORY HOYAS ROSTER
Name | Position | Height | Hometown | Alma Mater
Berwyn Bennett | F | 6-6 | Albemarle | Fayetteville State
Austin Butler | G | 6-5 | Morganton | Montreat
Ike Carr | G | 5-11 | Albemarle | Life University
JacQues Chambers | F | 6-5 | Maysville | Lenoir-Rhyne
Noah Crump | F | 6-0 | Charlotte | Combine Academy
Chris Dobbins | F | 6-5 | Christianburg, Va. | Radford University
Saveon Falls | G | 6-6 | Gastonia | Southwest Virginia CC
Miykei Fields | G | 5-11 | Statesville | Statesville High
Ian Gregory | F | 6-6 | Miami, Fla. | St. Thomas University
Keandre Marion | G | 6-0 | Statesville | Vermillion College
AJ Morris | F | 6-6 | N/A | Coastal Alabama
Emilio Parks | F | 6-6 | Ashtabula, Ohio | Johnson C. Smith
Danny Sanders | G/F | 6-4 | Shelby | Mars Hill
Blake Wilson | F | 6-6 | Gastonia | Hunter Huss High
Jihad Wright | G | 6-4 | Gastonia | UNC Pembroke