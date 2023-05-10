WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Hoyas trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter of this past Sunday’s East Coast Basketball League road game against the Winston-Salem Wolves before rallying for a 106-98 victory. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Hoyas, who improved to 4-6 while dropping the Northeast Division-leading Wolves to 7-3.

Hickory’s Keandre Marion led all scorers with 34 points, and he also had nine rebounds and four assists. Noah Crump added 15 points and five boards for the Hoyas, who also got 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists from JacQues Chambers to go with 12 points and 12 boards from Ian Gregory and 11 points apiece from Chris Dobbins and Danny Sanders, the latter of whom had six rebounds and a game-high four steals as well.

Winston-Salem was paced by 26 points from Charles Gamble, with Jahlil Rawley scoring 20 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out eight assists. Mike Chambers chipped in 17 points, nine boards and six assists for the Wolves, who also received 12 points and 12 rebounds from NiQuan Cousins and 10 points, four rebounds and a game-high four blocks from Joshea Singleton.

Hickory was also scheduled to host the Petersburg Cavaliers this past Saturday, but that game was postponed due to travel issues for Petersburg. No makeup date has been announced.

The Hoyas host the NOVA Bulls on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center, while Winston-Salem returns to action on May 21 against the Rowan County Bulls, who the Wolves will host at 4 p.m. at The Bond Center.